Tribune editorial: Corps fails to come through on pipeline

It shouldn’t have come as a surprise that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to make a decision on the continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The Corps has a history of playing political games.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg expected a decision from the Corps last Friday on whether the pipeline would need to stop pumping oil temporarily. Instead, the Corps told Boasberg it was still evaluating the situation.

The judge said he was surprised the Corps was unable to make a decision. He had given the agency more time to brief the Biden administration on the status of the case. Whether President Joe Biden influenced the Corps’ nondecision is unknown.

The Corps has been considering whether to shut down the pipeline since a federal appeals court upheld part of a ruling revoking the easement for the pipeline’s river crossing eight months ago. Boasberg rescinded the permit last summer while the Corps does a court-ordered study into environmental issues involving the pipeline. The study is expected to take until March 2022.