Tribune editorial: Corps fails to come through on pipeline

It shouldn’t have come as a surprise that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to make a decision on the continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The Corps has a history of playing political games.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg expected a decision from the Corps last Friday on whether the pipeline would need to stop pumping oil temporarily. Instead, the Corps told Boasberg it was still evaluating the situation.
The judge said he was surprised the Corps was unable to make a decision. He had given the agency more time to brief the Biden administration on the status of the case. Whether President Joe Biden influenced the Corps’ nondecision is unknown.
The Corps has been considering whether to shut down the pipeline since a federal appeals court upheld part of a ruling revoking the easement for the pipeline’s river crossing eight months ago. Boasberg rescinded the permit last summer while the Corps does a court-ordered study into environmental issues involving the pipeline. The study is expected to take until March 2022.
Boasberg could decide on his own whether to shut down the pipeline that has been operating for nearly four years. It carries up to half of North Dakota’s daily oil production to market. If the pipeline quit operating it would force more oil transport back to railroads and trucks.
Boasberg ordered the pipeline to quit operating in his original ruling on the permit, but the appeals court ruled he didn’t make the findings necessary for a shutdown. That prompted Boasberg to ask the Corps for a decision.
The judge could still decide on a shutdown without the Corps' action. However, pipeline developer Energy Transfer continues legal maneuvers that could delay a Boasberg decision.
The fight over the pipeline has been ongoing for years. It has involved protest camps that drew thousands to the state in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The tribe fears the pipeline will leak and contaminate its water supply that comes from the Missouri River. The pipeline crosses under the river just north of the Standing Rock Reservation.
The pipeline dispute has involved three presidential administrations and has hurt tribal-state relations. Officials on both sides have been working to improve those relations.
The Corps has been in the middle of the dispute through the years. It’s in the process of completing an Environmental Impact Statement. That’s the study the Corps expect to complete next year.
The Tribune editorial board believes the Corps should have a thorough understanding of the issues surrounding the pipeline after its years of involvement. Agency officials should know the issues well enough to have given a decision to Boasberg last week.
Instead, the agency dodged its responsibilities.
The prolonged legal fight doesn’t benefit anyone. Everyone remains in legal limbo and that’s unlikely to change for years. Whatever Boasberg decides to do about the continued operation of the pipeline, more appeals are likely.
The longer it takes the Corps, the longer the uncertainty lasts. It leaves everyone in a lose-lose situation.