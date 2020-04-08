Tribune editorial: Coronavirus to change look of elections

The coronavirus pandemic will influence North Dakota’s June 9 primary and likely impact the November general election.
The pandemic already has forced the Democratic-NPL and Republican state parties to cancel their conventions. Lost was their ability to showcase candidates and platforms for a long weekend. Instead of a splash of media coverage, the parties were reduced to releasing a list of endorsed candidates. The announcements were overshadowed by continuing coverage of the coronavirus.
The candidates continue to see their window of opportunity for campaigning closing. North Dakotans are being asked to stay home as much as possible through April. How much relief, if any, there will be from the sheltering requests won’t be known for some time.
This will make it especially difficult for candidates running for city, county and school board positions. The June primary will determine the winners of city and school races and trim the field for county races. It shouldn’t have much impact on state contests or the U.S. House race, since the party candidates should advance. The exception is the race for the superintendent of public instruction, where there are three candidates and two will advance.
Candidates for city, county and school races will be at a disadvantage this year. They will have little, if any, time for campaigning at public events. The coronavirus has forced the cancellation of most public gatherings. The chances for candidates to meet with clubs and other organizations are dwindling. Whether public forums will be held remains to be seen.
Candidates will be forced to campaign through social media, advertising, mailed flyers and yard signs. Going door to door during the pandemic may not be feasible for candidates. Voters will have to work harder to gather information about candidates. There may be more mail-in voting.
Supporters of ballot measures also will find it more difficult to get signatures while major public events are canceled. Legalize ND, the group seeking to legalize marijuana in North Dakota, has changed its target date from this year’s Nov. 3 election to the 2022 June primary. The fate of other proposed measures remains to be seen.
The Bismarck Park Board’s effort to have June primary voters approve a sales tax increase to fund a recreational center could be more challenging. Voters may be less inclined to approve a tax increase with our economic outlook uncertain.
The Democratic-NPL and Libertarian parties will face tougher battles if the pandemic lasts into or through the summer. Both parties have lesser-known or new candidates going against incumbent Republicans. There’s only one state office, treasurer, where there’s no GOP incumbent. Republican Kelly Schmidt isn’t seeking reelection.
Republicans have dominated state and legislative races in recent years, and the coronavirus may make them more difficult to beat.
Voters need to pay attention to stories on the June and November elections. They need to do research on the candidates and issues. Unless something surprising happens, this isn’t going to be a normal election year. To be informed, voters will require more on our part.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!