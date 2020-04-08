Tribune editorial: Coronavirus to change look of elections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus pandemic will influence North Dakota’s June 9 primary and likely impact the November general election.

The pandemic already has forced the Democratic-NPL and Republican state parties to cancel their conventions. Lost was their ability to showcase candidates and platforms for a long weekend. Instead of a splash of media coverage, the parties were reduced to releasing a list of endorsed candidates. The announcements were overshadowed by continuing coverage of the coronavirus.

The candidates continue to see their window of opportunity for campaigning closing. North Dakotans are being asked to stay home as much as possible through April. How much relief, if any, there will be from the sheltering requests won’t be known for some time.

This will make it especially difficult for candidates running for city, county and school board positions. The June primary will determine the winners of city and school races and trim the field for county races. It shouldn’t have much impact on state contests or the U.S. House race, since the party candidates should advance. The exception is the race for the superintendent of public instruction, where there are three candidates and two will advance.