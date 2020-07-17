Tribune editorial: Coronavirus response appears successful in corrections system

Up

Efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in North Dakota correctional facilities appear to be working. Seven inmates and seven staff of the state’s corrections system have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. All but three staff members have recovered. Most cases are at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck. Department of Corrections Director Leann Bertsch updated legislators last week on her agency’s response to the pandemic. Preventive measures the agency has taken include suspending prison visitation and new admissions, quarantining and testing before and after jail transports, and separating groups of inmates by wings and floors of housing. The department used recommendations from its medical director’s previous pandemic plans from the 2005 avian flu outbreak. All staff and inmates have been tested at least once. The department plans to start antibody testing this week. Preventing the spread of COVID-19 in a setting like a prison will be an ongoing challenge, but it appears North Dakota is off to a good start.