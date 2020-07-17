Tribune editorial: Coronavirus response appears successful in corrections system

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in North Dakota correctional facilities appear to be working. Seven inmates and seven staff of the state’s corrections system have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. All but three staff members have recovered. Most cases are at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck. Department of Corrections Director Leann Bertsch updated legislators last week on her agency’s response to the pandemic. Preventive measures the agency has taken include suspending prison visitation and new admissions, quarantining and testing before and after jail transports, and separating groups of inmates by wings and floors of housing. The department used recommendations from its medical director’s previous pandemic plans from the 2005 avian flu outbreak. All staff and inmates have been tested at least once. The department plans to start antibody testing this week. Preventing the spread of COVID-19 in a setting like a prison will be an ongoing challenge, but it appears North Dakota is off to a good start.
Down
Funds that cities had been counting on through the Operation Prairie Dog bill approved last legislative session will be delayed. The bill aimed to provide up to $250 million in oil and gas tax revenue, but the drop in the price of oil amid the coronavirus pandemic will delay when those funds are available. Local city officials are putting infrastructure projects on hold, the North Dakota Newspaper Association reported last week. In Mandan, the city was counting on those funds for road conditioning projects. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said he expects funding that was made available through the legislation will be available once oil production increases again.
Up
A new agreement providing state court services to tribal youth in North Dakota is showing promise. Legislators in 2019 passed a law allowing for tribal juvenile service cooperative agreements to provide services for youth in tribal courts. The Spirit Lake Tribe was the first to develop a pilot project. Six youth from Spirit Lake have been served by the program so far. A report to legislators said more time is needed to evaluate the program, but those involved believe it will benefit youth adjudicated in Spirit Lake Tribal Court. Among the advantages of the program is serving youth closer to home.
Down
Three out-of-state debt collectors have been banned from operating in North Dakota after Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said they violated the state’s consumer fraud and debt collections laws. The unlicensed debt collectors made harassing calls to residents and used false statements, deceptive practices and threats, Stenehjem said. Cease-and-desist orders were issued against the three companies.
