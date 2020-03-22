Tribune editorial: Coronavirus offers time for reflection

The Tribune isn’t suggesting we’ve been going about our lives in the wrong way. It’s possible, though, that we have gotten caught up in routines and don’t know how to get out of them.

We may discover in the coming days, maybe months, that there are lifestyle changes that make sense. They don’t have to be as drastic as no sports or no nights at the movie theater. It may simply be finding more balance in life, less time watching TV or on the computer and more time outdoors.

Or we may realize what’s really important. Less time at church may tell us how much we miss those activities and how valuable they are to us. We might be surprised to learn we don’t need to watch as much sports.

The pandemic, by forcing us to shelter at home, offers us a chance to reflect on our lives. It’s an unusual opportunity we may never get again. Forced sacrifice can bring out the best in us.

During World War II, Americans had to deal with rationing, lower speed limits and the real possibility that loved ones could be killed. Today, the world faces a different kind of threat that’s also resulting in deaths.

In time, hopefully a short period, we will overcome the pandemic. If we do it right, we’ll come out of it as better people.

