Tribune editorial: Coordination, quick decisions needed for sports

The North Dakota High School Activities Association gave schools the OK last week to proceed with fall sports, but a lot of unknowns remain.

It will be left to individual school boards, along with local public health officials, to determine if teams will compete this fall and what those competitions will look like. Navigating sports amid the coronavirus pandemic is uncharted territory.

With fall practice quickly approaching, it will be important for school districts and state officials to make decisions soon so families and players can make plans. Of course, all plans will have the caveat that they could be changed quickly if the pandemic worsens.

The High School Activities Association is working with the North Dakota Department of Health, the governor’s office and the Department of Public Instruction to develop guidelines for schools. The state guidelines for returning to competition are expected to be provided to schools this week.

It’s smart to allow for local control over these decisions. Active virus cases vary significantly across the state, as do school facilities.