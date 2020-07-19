Tribune editorial: Coordination, quick decisions needed for sports

The North Dakota High School Activities Association gave schools the OK last week to proceed with fall sports, but a lot of unknowns remain.
It will be left to individual school boards, along with local public health officials, to determine if teams will compete this fall and what those competitions will look like. Navigating sports amid the coronavirus pandemic is uncharted territory.
With fall practice quickly approaching, it will be important for school districts and state officials to make decisions soon so families and players can make plans. Of course, all plans will have the caveat that they could be changed quickly if the pandemic worsens.
The High School Activities Association is working with the North Dakota Department of Health, the governor’s office and the Department of Public Instruction to develop guidelines for schools. The state guidelines for returning to competition are expected to be provided to schools this week.
It’s smart to allow for local control over these decisions. Active virus cases vary significantly across the state, as do school facilities.
But there will need to be some degree of coordination on a statewide basis. School districts need to compete with one another -- they can’t go it alone. It makes sense for the state to develop strong guidelines so there is consistency rather than widely varying regulations from school to school.
Some questions Bismarck-Mandan athletic directors have include how to establish coronavirus testing procedures, how to safely transport students to games, how to social distance in locker rooms, and how to establish and enforce protocols for spectators. Some schools may opt to livestream games or limit in-person attendance. Others might modify seating areas or add new cleaning measures and mask requirements.
There’s a lot to resolve in a short amount of time. The opening date for boys soccer practice is Aug. 3, with several sports including football set to start Aug. 10. A lot is riding on communication with parents and students, and their cooperation. Mandan High School Activities Director Mark Wiest told Tribune Sports Editor Dave Selvig he’s counting on students, parents and coaches to be honest if a player is not feeling well.
Schools also will need to develop procedures for how to respond if an athlete tests positive for the coronavirus. While young and healthy players may not develop severe symptoms, coaches, parents, bus drivers and others could be in higher risk categories.
Resuming high school sports is a good way for the community to return to some semblance of normal. But competing will require careful planning and coordination to keep players, coaches and fans safe.
