Tribune editorial: Cooperative relationship benefits all

Gov. Doug Burgum’s gambling compacts with the state’s American Indian tribes provide another collaborative step that benefits all involved.

Since being elected in 2016 Burgum has made a special effort to improve relations with the five tribes in the state. When he came into office, relations were strained in large part because of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

The protests resulted in some people boycotting Native American casinos, especially on Standing Rock. The tribes took a big hit because revenue from the casinos plays a big role in operations on the reservations.

The new compacts replace the one that expires at the end of this year. The compacts are for 10 years.

The new compacts lower the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos and permit gamblers on reservations to use credit cards or debit cards to place bets. The compacts also allow online sports betting using mobile devices within reservation boundaries, but not outside of them.

The tribes wanted exclusive rights for internet gambling and sports betting across the state. Burgum last month said state law didn’t allow him to grant the request. The tribes were disappointed because they have taken a financial hit since the state in 2017 approved Las Vegas-style pull tab machines for charitable gambling.

North Dakotans put almost $1.75 billion into the machines in fiscal year 2022, according to The Associated Press. That’s a remarkable number and demonstrates the interest the tribes have in internet and sports gambling.

While the tribes didn’t get everything they wanted, the lower age along with internet and sports betting should draw more people to the casinos. That’s good for the people on the reservations since the casinos are major employers and the revenue helps fund social programs.

Since charitable gambling was approved in the state in 1977 it has grown tremendously. Lotteries have been added to the mix. Charitable gambling has provided organizations with resources they never dreamed of before.

Of course the pursuit of big winnings can lead to major losses. Some people become addicted to gambling and it can ruin lives. The state dedicates a portion of gambling revenue to addiction programs. As part of the compacts each of five tribes will provide $25,000 for gambling addiction programs.

The gambling compacts provide the reservations with programs they couldn’t afford otherwise. It has brought positive change to the reservations that have struggled to provide employment and social programs.

Burgum and the tribes have shown the benefits of working together. There will be disagreements, but compromise will pay off for the state and the reservations. Everyone should welcome this healthy relationship.