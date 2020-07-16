Tribune editorial: Cooperation essential as schools reopen

It’s also difficult for parents who must find someone to care for their children or stay home from work. It’s tough on teachers and students who lack the one-on-one contact that can help the learning process. Students also lose the daily contact with their peers that plays a key role in their social development.

So it makes sense to reopen schools, and Burgum is right to give districts flexibility in developing plans to do so. Cass and Burleigh counties, which have high numbers of COVID-19 cases, might opt for some distance learning. Adams County, which has no COVID-19 cases, may feel comfortable with just in-class learning.

Having public health units, teachers and parents involved in developing the plan will provide different perspectives. Teachers and other staff may have concerns about the safety of returning to schools. Parents may feel the importance of interaction with teachers and other students outweighs any risks.

That’s why it’s essential that all parties developing the plan come to an agreement. Updated distance learning plans will be necessary in the event a district has a spike in coronavirus cases and must close.