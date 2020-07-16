Tribune editorial: Cooperation essential as schools reopen

Gov. Doug Burgum has placed the burden of reopening the state’s 175 school districts on them, and that’s how it should be. The districts are facing widely different situations during the pandemic and need the ability to tailor their plans to fit their needs.
Burgum and State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler have provided some guidance. School boards must work with public health units, teachers, parents and others to develop plans that include isolation and quarantine procedures, notification about COVID-19 exposure and social distancing protocols. There must be building-specific health and safety plans.
At the same time, districts must update their distance learning plans. When schools reopen they can have in-class learning, distance learning or a hybrid. The state won’t sign off on the plans, and the Tribune editorial board believes that’s a mistake. There needs to be some oversight to guarantee quality education is being provided in a safe atmosphere.
School districts across the state received praise this spring when they switched to distance learning on short notice. However, very few would argue distance learning accomplishes as much or more than in-school instruction. In fact, most would agree distance learning isn’t as effective and leaves many students at a disadvantage.
Some school districts did better than others because they were better positioned with technology to make the switch.
It’s also difficult for parents who must find someone to care for their children or stay home from work. It’s tough on teachers and students who lack the one-on-one contact that can help the learning process. Students also lose the daily contact with their peers that plays a key role in their social development.
So it makes sense to reopen schools, and Burgum is right to give districts flexibility in developing plans to do so. Cass and Burleigh counties, which have high numbers of COVID-19 cases, might opt for some distance learning. Adams County, which has no COVID-19 cases, may feel comfortable with just in-class learning.
Having public health units, teachers and parents involved in developing the plan will provide different perspectives. Teachers and other staff may have concerns about the safety of returning to schools. Parents may feel the importance of interaction with teachers and other students outweighs any risks.
That’s why it’s essential that all parties developing the plan come to an agreement. Updated distance learning plans will be necessary in the event a district has a spike in coronavirus cases and must close.
When districts develop and release reopening plans, they need to be heeded. If the plans include social distancing and the use of masks, the rules must be followed. Parents may not agree with all the rules, but if they try to be selective in following them, there will be chaos.
There’s also the question of what role sports will play in the school year. Will they be allowed, and will fans be permitted to attend? Will other extracurricular activities be part of the school year? Can social distancing be enforced on school buses?
A lot must be decided in the few weeks before schools reopen, especially since the coronavirus remains active in many areas of the state. Districts will have to be flexible and prepared to return to distance learning in an emergency.
Burgum is correct when he said it’s much easier to close schools than reopen them. The successful reopening of schools will require cooperation and sacrifice by everyone involved. It won’t be easy.
