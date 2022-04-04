Tribune editorial: Conservation key for new Bismarck park

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A park being developed by Ducks Unlimited and Bismarck Parks will combine restoration and recreation. The Clairmont Family Conservation Park will be named after Bismarck resident Bill Clairmont, who died in 2020. It's about a $2 million project, with most of the money already raised. The 117-acre property will include prairie and wetland restoration as well as entertainment features including playgrounds and a golf course, potentially with trees acting as buffers for neighbors concerned about privacy. The intent of the park plan is to keep the area as natural as possible and provide the public with education and entertainment opportunities -- and that sounds like a good mix.

Down

Spring has sprung, but there's not a lot of green out there. Drought persists in the region, and burning restrictions are mounting. No campfires are allowed in Morton County parks, or in the Oahe Wildlife Management Area, Kimball Bottoms, Maclean Bottoms and the Desert. All are popular recreation areas. The burning restrictions are necessary. No one wants to see a repeat of last year's wildfire season -- the total area blackened by wildfires in the state was more than six times the size of Bismarck. Not being able to have a campfire certainly cuts into the fun of recreating outdoors, but people need to comply.

Up

The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is celebrating back-to-back years of record fundraising. The nonprofit raised $3 million in 2020 and $3.1 million in 2021, it announced last week during an annual meeting. It’s impressive to see that level of community support, particularly when many businesses and donors faced uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic. The United Way’s emergency homeless shelter provided over 35,000 nights of shelter during the past year. The United Way and its partners also provided 44,000 books to area preschoolers and 2.6 million meals to people in need.

Down

North Dakota has a balanced budget, but that doesn't necessarily mean budget writers aren't facing some challenges. A persistent gap between ongoing general fund revenues and ongoing spending, recent tax breaks and the volatility of the state's major revenue sources all loom large. That's according to Legislative Budget Analyst and Auditor Allen Knudson. He says the Legislature in recent years has balanced the budget largely by tapping funds derived from oil taxes -- and oil taxes aren't exactly stable. A recent federal estimate of recoverable oil in the Bakken and Three Forks rock formations was 40% less than the previous estimate just eight years earlier. An added twist to the next state budget process is that three of four legislative leaders and the top Senate budget writer aren’t seeking reelection -- meaning new leaders will be guiding decisions next session.

