Tribune editorial: Congress must agree on bill to curb violence

If a small bipartisan group of U.S. senators agree on a proposal to curb gun violence then North Dakota’s delegation should give it serious consideration. Lawmakers shouldn’t give it knee-jerk rejection.

All indications are that the talks being led by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, will at best result in a modest proposal. While many, including President Joe Biden, would like to see aggressive legislation, that won’t get 60 votes in the Senate.

Biden in a national address last week called for a ban on assault weapons, raising the age for buying a gun from 18 to 21, a ban on high-capacity magazines, broader and stricter background checks, red flag laws, a repeal of gun industry immunity and funding of mental health services.

There’s no way Congress, especially the Senate, will pass legislation containing all those proposals. However, there’s growing hope that a smaller package will garner enough Republican votes to pass.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he believes a bipartisan bill can pass the Senate. There are signs of growing Republican support for legislation dealing with gun violence.

On Sunday, more than 250 prominent Texas conservatives signed a letter in the Dallas Morning News urging action by Congress. The letter endorsed red flag laws and expanded background checks.

Red flag laws allow authorities to take guns away from someone deemed a threat to society. The laws are controversial to those who fear government seizing weapons.

Indications are the bipartisan panel is discussing a bill to encourage states to adopt red flag warnings, improve school security and fund mental health services. It’s also possible it will back raising the age for buying a gun and broaden background checks. About the only thing that’s certain is that the senators are being pushed to come up with a proposal quickly.

There’s concern that if the talks are prolonged the motivation for action will dwindle. The violent trend across the nation suggests the call for action won’t fade. After the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, there have been shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ames, Iowa, Omaha, Philadelphia and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Overall, there have been more than 200 mass shootings this year.

If ever there was a need for legislative action, it’s now. These talks don’t involve banning all guns, instead the focus is on prevention and protection.

North Dakota’s Republican delegation of Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong need to give serious consideration to any proposal advanced by the bipartisan group of senators. The Tribune editorial board believes the state’s delegation should support a reasonable bill. It’s likely not everyone will agree with everything that’s in the bill. Compromise becomes critical in approving essential legislation. Those who want a tougher package need to settle for a smaller bill.

Recent events have demonstrated that horrific violence can occur anywhere, even in small communities like those that dominate North Dakota. We don’t want to turn our schools, hospitals and other public places into prisonlike facilities. We do want to curb senseless violence and doing nothing is no longer acceptable.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0