This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Whether North Dakota's Game and Fish Department should be allowed to ban deer baiting was a big issue in the Legislature earlier this year. Proponents argued that bait bans reduce hunting opportunities and success. Game and Fish ultimately prevailed and kept the right to use the management tool, which it says is necessary to help stem the spread of chronic wasting disease in the state's deer population. Now the department appears to have forged a compromise of sorts. Game and Fish says it will allow deer baiting restrictions to be lifted in hunting units where CWD has been found if the number of adult deer equivalent to at least 10% of allocated gun licenses are tested for the disease within a year and all results are negative. Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Bahnson calls the move "a win for everybody.”

Down

Most people accept mosquitoes as an unavoidable nuisance in North Dakota during the summer. They swat them away and move on with whatever outdoors activity they're partaking in at the time. But the West Nile virus spread by mosquitoes can be quite serious, and even deadly. And late-August to mid-September is the peak time for virus activity. State Health and Human Services urges people to take precautions against mosquito bites when they're outdoors, to lessen their risk of getting sick. It's wise advice -- there have already been a dozen West Nile cases around the state this year, including a handful in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Up

Bismarck Public Schools set a fall enrollment record with 13,732 students in grades K-12 on the first day of classes. The previous record for the first day of school was 13,678 students in 2022. Another 369 students were enrolled in Bismarck pre-K classrooms. Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht said the enrollment increase reflects a strong and growing community. Meanwhile Mandan Public Schools reported pre-K-12 enrollment of 4,419 students on the first day, up 41 students from 2022.

Down

Smoky haze returned to the state last week due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Air quality in Bismarck-Mandan was rated unhealthy, according to AirNow, a partnership of federal and state agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The state Department of Environmental Quality advised residents to consider limiting outdoor activities. Canada’s wildfire season has been the worst on record. Last week, more than 1,000 fires were burning north of the border, with nearly 700 considered to be out of control.