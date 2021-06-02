Tribune editorial: Compromise long overdue in Washington

The question is whether Republicans will find any issue they are willing to seek reasonable compromise on. The key test at the moment involves Biden’s massive proposal for infrastructure overhaul. He’s in talks with Republicans, and counter proposals are being considered.

If Biden and Republican negotiators reach a deal, will GOP leadership accept it? When Hoeven, Cramer and Armstrong ran for office they all talked about the need to work across the aisle. All three condemned gridlock in Washington.

The only way to resolve gridlock is for both parties to bend, be more flexible. The infrastructure bill provides an opportunity to achieve improvements long overdue. Trump talked about introducing his own infrastructure proposal during his term, but it didn’t happen.

Now Congress and Biden have a chance to move forward on improvements needed across the country. They aren’t Republican or Democratic needs, but American problems. It’s sad that seven months after the November election there’s more concern with the midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election than accomplishing something in Congress.