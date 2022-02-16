Tribune editorial: Competition healthy; odds favor Hoeven

It appears North Dakota’s two main political parties will have competition for the U.S. Senate nomination. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Hoeven remains the overwhelming favorite to win reelection.

Since 2000 when Hoeven was first elected governor he has dominated his election races. He easily won reelection twice to the governorship and coasted to victory twice in U.S. Senate contests.

During his time in office he has seen North Dakota go totally red: all statewide offices are held by Republicans, and the party dominates the Legislature. Hoeven won reelection in 2016 with an amazing 78% of the vote.

State Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, has announced a challenge to Hoeven. This comes after he announced he wouldn’t seek another state House term and wouldn’t pursue another office. It’s uncertain what changed his mind. He faces an uphill battle to win the nomination.

Becker founded the very conservative Bastiat Caucus in the Legislature. The group supports limited government, tighter budgets and greater gun rights. While Hoeven has maintained a low profile in the Senate, he makes regular trips to the state and public appearances. He has a conservative voting record in the Senate.

Hoeven also can point to being governor when the oil boom began and can claim credit for boosting the oil industry. The boom, like it or not, changed the state’s economic future. Hoeven has the support of state GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer and no doubt the old guard in the party.

There have been fissures within the party, but Schafer appears to be in control.

It all makes for a difficult task for Becker. He could try to win the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in an effort to tap into Trump’s popularity in North Dakota. Hoeven did vote to approve the Electoral College results, so that might tempt Trump to become involved. Becker could challenge Hoeven in the primary if he doesn’t get the party’s endorsement.

Still, it’s hard to believe the Republicans would reject Hoeven. He’s pretty much toed the party line in the Senate and hasn’t done anything to offend Republican voters.

At the moment on the Democratic-NPL side it’s two unknowns competing for the Senate nomination. Katrina Christiansen, an engineering professor at the University of Jamestown, announced her candidacy this week.

Michael Steele, a Fargo art and antiques vendor, said this week that he’s been running for the nomination for four years. The Democratic-NPL Party indicated it wasn’t aware of his efforts. Steele said he plans to run in the primary whether or not he gets the convention endorsement.

Neither Christiansen nor Steele would seemingly pose a challenge to Hoeven. They might do better against Becker. Hoeven remains the heavy favorite to win reelection, though surprises can happen.

Kent Conrad was able to upset incumbent Republican Sen. Mark Andrews in 1986. He ran an aggressive campaign and other pieces fell in place. It’s hard to conceive of a similar situation happening to Hoeven.

Competition is healthy and draws more attention to the races and the issues. It’s good to see both parties with more than one candidate. It means the voters win because they have choices.

