Tribune editorial: Community steps up for fire victims

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Community support for residents who have been displaced due to the fire at the Sunset Bluffs apartments in Mandan last week has been so strong that organizers needed to use a warehouse for donations. Residents of 31 apartments lost their homes after the blaze Monday night that severely damaged the building. Neighboring hotels have made rooms available, and in some cases benefactors have paid for the rooms. Others immediately started dropping off bags of donations. Kupper Chevrolet is hosting weekly community lunches to raise funds for fire victims. Volunteers and organizations such as the American Red Cross and Be A Good Neighbor, a Mandan Lions committee, also have helped families that were displaced.
Down
The cause of the fire is listed as improperly discarded smoking materials. That's also the cause of a fire about a year ago that destroyed a neighboring apartment building in the Sunset Bluffs complex. It isn't clear whether someone extinguished a cigarette in a flower pot, but that's a common cause of fires that start on balconies. Fire officials routinely warn that potting soil is composed of organic materials such as peat moss and wood chunks that ignite easily under dry conditions. Regardless of the exact cause of last week's fire, people who smoke shouldn't be careless with their butts -- especially when they live in a building with dozens of others. It can quickly turn into a disaster.
Up
More than 1,000 volunteers participated in this year’s Missouri Slope Area United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers worked on projects at 32 locations across Bismarck and Mandan to help area nonprofit organizations and residents in need of home or building repairs and improvements. The event was modified due to the coronavirus pandemic, with projects structured to allow for social distancing. No kickoff or celebration events were held.
Down
North Dakota state government officials cautioned residents about a cyber threat after some state government employees fell prey to a phishing scam. The employees entered their credentials after receiving a phishing email that appeared to come from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, allowing a cybercriminal to distribute a similar phishing email to thousands of email accounts listed as contacts. The North Dakota Information Technology Department's Cyber Operations Center has addressed the compromised accounts, officials said.
Up
Plans to improve the accessibility of the North Dakota Capitol are moving forward. A legislative committee approved plans presented last week by the Office of Management and Budget to seek up to $750,000 to make the Capitol compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The upgrades planned include family restrooms, wider doors, signs, wheelchair lifts and sound systems for the hearing impaired.
