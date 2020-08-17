Tribune editorial: Community steps up for fire victims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Community support for residents who have been displaced due to the fire at the Sunset Bluffs apartments in Mandan last week has been so strong that organizers needed to use a warehouse for donations. Residents of 31 apartments lost their homes after the blaze Monday night that severely damaged the building. Neighboring hotels have made rooms available, and in some cases benefactors have paid for the rooms. Others immediately started dropping off bags of donations. Kupper Chevrolet is hosting weekly community lunches to raise funds for fire victims. Volunteers and organizations such as the American Red Cross and Be A Good Neighbor, a Mandan Lions committee, also have helped families that were displaced.

Down