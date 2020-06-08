Tribune editorial: Community shows strong support for Mandan events

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Mandan Rodeo Days will be held this summer thanks to strong advance ticket sales and sponsors who stepped up to support the annual event. The coronavirus pandemic has caused many traditional events to be canceled or scaled back this year. The Mandan Rodeo Committee set a goal of 3,000 tickets while evaluating whether to hold the event. As of Wednesday, 1,142 tickets had been sold, compared with 428 total online tickets sold for the 2019 event. Although it fell short of the goal, two businesses stepped up to “provide the backstop” needed to commit to hosting the event. The committee did not name the businesses. Organizers expect to see up to three times the usual number of competitors because many other rodeos have been canceled. The Mandan Progress Organization also announced last week it will host a scaled-down version of Art in the Park. The modified event, dubbed Mandan Market, will be July 3-4.
Down
Five systemwide failures have occurred with Bismarck’s outdoor warning sirens since January 2019. City officials say the sirens themselves are working, but the activation system is not. The system failed during four tests in 2019 and most recently in May. City officials say they have experienced delays with the local vendor responsible for repairs. The vendor claims to be trouble-shooting. There seems to be a disconnect between the two parties and the issue is set to be discussed at Tuesday’s Bismarck City Commission meeting. It’s important to get this system functional as soon as possible to warn people about severe weather or other emergencies.
Up
The North Dakota Department of Health has been operating a hotline for 12 weeks to field questions related to the coronavirus. Gov. Doug Burgum highlighted the “hotline heroes” during his Friday news conference. Burgum said the hotline operators have fielded questions about rumors, cleared up misinformation and provided a listening ear to people around the state. In one instance, a hotline operator connected a woman with medical care she needed and the woman was later confirmed to have COVID-19. The calls to the hotline, 1-866-207-2888, have lessened and the hotline is now reducing its hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Down
It’s disappointing that the U.S. Department of Transportation approved a request from Delta Air Lines to suspend service to Williston. Airlines are being subsidized through the federal CARES Act to maintain a minimum level of service. Delta had been obligated under the CARES Act to provide three flights per week between Williston and Minneapolis, reported the Williston Herald. The Department of Transportation waiver allows Delta to suspend service on the route until Sept. 30. City and state officials argued the decision would be detrimental to the local, state and national economy. The oil patch hub needs strong air service, and service only through United is not adequate. It not only affects Williston, but surrounding communities in the heart of the Bakken.
