Tribune editorial: Community shows strong support for Mandan events

Up

Mandan Rodeo Days will be held this summer thanks to strong advance ticket sales and sponsors who stepped up to support the annual event. The coronavirus pandemic has caused many traditional events to be canceled or scaled back this year. The Mandan Rodeo Committee set a goal of 3,000 tickets while evaluating whether to hold the event. As of Wednesday, 1,142 tickets had been sold, compared with 428 total online tickets sold for the 2019 event. Although it fell short of the goal, two businesses stepped up to “provide the backstop” needed to commit to hosting the event. The committee did not name the businesses. Organizers expect to see up to three times the usual number of competitors because many other rodeos have been canceled. The Mandan Progress Organization also announced last week it will host a scaled-down version of Art in the Park. The modified event, dubbed Mandan Market, will be July 3-4.