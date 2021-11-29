Tribune editorial: Community meal a blessing for many on Thanksgiving

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The Banquet and Ministry on the Margins teamed up this year to provide a community Thanksgiving meal. It was the 16th year The Banquet has hosted the meal after taking last year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meal organizers expected to feed about 350 people. The meal also was supported by Great Plains Food Bank and the Dakota Center for Independent Living. The meal not only provides food to people in need, but an opportunity to gather and connect with others. The organizations implemented safety measures including having volunteers wear masks and offering a to-go option for anyone not comfortable sitting in the dining hall. AID Inc. in Mandan made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s community meal, in part due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community. The organization may consider an Easter Sunday community meal if virus cases decline.

Down

Environmental Protection Agency official Radhika Fox during a visit to Bismarck described federal waterway protection regulations in recent years as a "pingpong" and "whiplash." She's right. Rules have bounced back and forth, from the Obama administration's Waters of the U.S. rule to the Trump-era Navigable Waters Protection Rule, and now to the Biden administration considering an updated version of Obama's WOTUS. Landowners need consistent regulations that will endure, not rules that change depending on which party is in power. North Dakota and federal environmental officials have committed to finding common ground for a lasting waterway protection law. Let's hope they succeed.

Up

Nearly 2,000 participants were expected for the 32nd annual Turkey Trot organized by the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota. The run/walk event through Sertoma Park and along River Road in Bismarck went virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic, but in other years it has been held regardless of weather conditions. The event is a family tradition for many participants. Other runners try to compete in a turkey trot in every state. The event typically raises about $40,000 for the organization to help North Dakotans with cystic fibrosis pay for medications and travel to medical appointments. The state has two cystic fibrosis clinics, in Bismarck and Fargo. The organization also offers college scholarships.

Down

The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on personal income in North Dakota last year. Tax Department figures show a drop of 5% in average income per return. Tax Department analyst Kathy Strombeck says that's actually better than anticipated, given there were business shutdowns and an oil slump in 2020. But the drop in average adjusted gross income shows that the pandemic is having an impact not only on the health of families, but also on their financial well-being.

