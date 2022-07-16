Tribune editorial: Community has framework to help homeless

It’s no secret that the Bismarck-Mandan community has homeless issues. It was highlighted in recent years when the major Bismarck shelter closed resulting in a scramble for replacement shelters.

Finding a solution wasn’t easy, requiring the efforts of organizations, local officials and the public. While there are shelters for those in need, the homeless problem still exists.

Tribune photojournalist Mike McCleary in a three-part series that concludes today has provided an in-depth look at homelessness in Bismarck-Mandan.

First, it must be noted that there are many dedicated people working to help those in need. Both the Bismarck and Mandan public school systems have programs to assist homeless children and their families.

Ministry on the Margins, the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way, Heaven’s Helpers, Carrie’s Kids, Youthworks and other organizations work to shelter and feed the homeless. The state has housing and other programs to help people find a place to live.

Yet, there are still too many people without a permanent place to stay. Being homeless has been defined as lacking a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence. It almost seems like a bland definition. Then think about it: no regular (daily) or adequate (sufficient) place to stay. It’s a life of not knowing where you might sleep on a daily basis.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction estimates there are 2,300 homeless children, 5 to 18, in most years. Bismarck Public Schools launched Students in Transition in 2003 to help homeless children and their families. The program averages 425 homeless children a year. So far the need for the program hasn’t eased.

Mark Heinert, Bismarck program manager for Youthworks of North Dakota, said LGBTQ students have an especially difficult time. Along with being homeless, some question their lifestyle.

Homelessness may be a chronic problem that’s never completely solved. People don’t want to lose their jobs, fall into alcohol or drug addiction or suffer mental illness. As a community we need resources available to help the less fortunate.

The framework exists with the organizations and programs that McCleary describes in his series. However, they often face an uphill battle when it comes to funding.

The United Way last year received $250,000 from the Bismarck City Commission. The funding ends in the fall and apparently won’t be renewed because of budget constraints. That means United Way must find another source of funding.

The United Way spends a lot of time fundraising for the many programs it offers in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Time that could be spent on other endeavors.

Homeless advocates believe the state could do more to make housing more affordable and available to those struggling. It makes sense for the Legislature to review the issue.

The groundwork has been laid to help the homeless and we now need to build on it.