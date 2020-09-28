Tribune editorial: Commissioner’s social media post was irresponsible

Down

Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski spread misinformation on Facebook last week about a security contract for a COVID-19 shelter, referring to a security firm as “jack-booted thugs” and telling the public that they were at risk of being imprisoned against their will. Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken addressed the misinformation at a city commission meeting, emphasizing that the shelter was voluntary for people who lack housing and there was no intention to force any citizen to stay in their rooms. Splonskowski posted his sensational video without first addressing his concerns with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch. He also inaccurately claimed the security firm was funded with local taxpayer money. The compliance officers are funded with federal CARES Act money, which Splonskowski voted to support through a consent agenda item at a previous meeting. Commissioners held a special meeting to adopt a new policy to make it clear that no one would be detained against their will at a COVID-19 shelter. The policy was in response to Splonskowski’s concerns, but he was the only member of the commission who did not attend the meeting. It’s fair to raise questions about the city’s response to the coronavirus, but irresponsible for an elected leader to spread such rumors without seeking the facts.