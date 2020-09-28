Tribune editorial: Commissioner’s social media post was irresponsible

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Down
Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski spread misinformation on Facebook last week about a security contract for a COVID-19 shelter, referring to a security firm as “jack-booted thugs” and telling the public that they were at risk of being imprisoned against their will. Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken addressed the misinformation at a city commission meeting, emphasizing that the shelter was voluntary for people who lack housing and there was no intention to force any citizen to stay in their rooms. Splonskowski posted his sensational video without first addressing his concerns with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch. He also inaccurately claimed the security firm was funded with local taxpayer money. The compliance officers are funded with federal CARES Act money, which Splonskowski voted to support through a consent agenda item at a previous meeting. Commissioners held a special meeting to adopt a new policy to make it clear that no one would be detained against their will at a COVID-19 shelter. The policy was in response to Splonskowski’s concerns, but he was the only member of the commission who did not attend the meeting. It’s fair to raise questions about the city’s response to the coronavirus, but irresponsible for an elected leader to spread such rumors without seeking the facts.
Up
Enrollment is stable at Bismarck State College and the University of Mary this fall, despite impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. BSC has 3,716 students enrolled, just 23 fewer than a year ago at this time. BSC President Douglas Jensen attributes the steady enrollment to the college offering face-to-face and hybrid classes this fall. Enrollment at U-Mary is 3,802, about 25 fewer students than a year ago. An official attributed the stable enrollment to a swift response to the pandemic last spring that allowed for in-person learning with online classes as an option. United Tribes Technical College, however, saw a larger impact from the pandemic. The college has 107 fewer students this fall, a nearly 25% drop from last year.
Down
Employees for Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck raised concerns Friday that local hospitals are nearing capacity. They said an increasing number of COVID-19 cases are taking up hospital resources. The number of North Dakotans hospitalized due to COVID-19 hit a record of 104 on Saturday, but the state does not release any community-specific figures. Members of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force said they were surprised to learn about the capacity concerns locally. The state should provide community-specific hospitalization figures so those in charge of responding to the pandemic on a local level can have all of the facts.
Up
The gardens at Knife River Indian Villages have been expanded and the historic site is sharing the harvest with area tribes for food, ceremony and starting community gardens around the state. The gardens included corn, beans, squash, tobacco and sunflowers this year. The garden includes varieties that have historical significance for the area.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!