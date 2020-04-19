Tribune editorial: Commission’s flip on liquor the right move

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Tribune editorial board believes the Bismarck City Commission was wise to reverse itself last week and allow restaurants to sell alcohol with to-go orders. These are not normal times and the city needs to be flexible to help businesses when possible.

Mandan, Fargo, Grand Forks and Dickinson also have taken steps to allow some form of delivery or to-go sales of alcohol. The state of Minnesota has decided to permit it.

Commissioner Shawn Oban made a motion at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting to have staff draft a proposal related to temporarily allowing restaurants to sell wine and beer with a food order. The motion died for a lack of a second. However, on Friday, commissioners voted 4-0 at a special meeting to approve to-go sales of sealed bottles of wine and beer for 30 days.

Most North Dakota businesses are hurting because of the pandemic. Restaurants are especially suffering because they are limited to to-go orders and delivery. Any action that can help a business increase revenue should be considered. Adding liquor to food orders, if the customer desires, makes sense.