Tribune editorial: Commission’s flip on liquor the right move

The Tribune editorial board believes the Bismarck City Commission was wise to reverse itself last week and allow restaurants to sell alcohol with to-go orders. These are not normal times and the city needs to be flexible to help businesses when possible.
Mandan, Fargo, Grand Forks and Dickinson also have taken steps to allow some form of delivery or to-go sales of alcohol. The state of Minnesota has decided to permit it.
Commissioner Shawn Oban made a motion at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting to have staff draft a proposal related to temporarily allowing restaurants to sell wine and beer with a food order. The motion died for a lack of a second. However, on Friday, commissioners voted 4-0 at a special meeting to approve to-go sales of sealed bottles of wine and beer for 30 days.
Most North Dakota businesses are hurting because of the pandemic. Restaurants are especially suffering because they are limited to to-go orders and delivery. Any action that can help a business increase revenue should be considered. Adding liquor to food orders, if the customer desires, makes sense.
It might seem like special treatment to restaurants allowing them to sell to-go alcohol. That may be true, but a break for any kind of business that will help it survive the pandemic needs to be considered. Yes, the to-go liquor may take a little business away from liquor stores that are allowed to stay open. However, it eliminates one contact point for the person buying alcohol along with food. Instead of stopping at a liquor store and a restaurant, only one stop would be necessary. One less chance of exposure.
Mayor Steve Bakken said on Tuesday restaurants have told him in the past that alcohol is an add-on and food is their primary source of income. In normal times that’s probably the case for many restaurants, but now most places are scraping to get revenue.
The Tribune doesn’t believe the to-go sales will result in law enforcement issues. Patrons’ identification will be checked at vehicles and there’s no reason to think people intend to eat, drink and drive. We have to trust people to treat alcohol in the appropriate manner whether buying it at a liquor store or restaurant.
Commissioner Nancy Guy on Tuesday said she wants every restaurant to come through the pandemic and reopen. That’s unlikely.
The restaurant business in good times remains competitive and difficult. Bismarck-Mandan saw a number of restaurants close in the last few months before there was a hint of a pandemic. Don’t expect all restaurants to reopen, because it’s likely a good number will remain shuttered.
That’s why some “special treatment” for the restaurants makes sense. If there are ways to help salons, movie theaters and other businesses, the proposals should be considered, something Oban suggested. We know every business isn’t going to reopen and operate as in the past. The process will be done in stages with social distancing, face masks, gloves and other precautions as part of our future.
Until we know more about the coronavirus and get a vaccine, life will be different.
Friday’s special meeting was apparently prompted by commissioner Greg Zenker’s second thoughts on the liquor sales. Gov. Doug Burgum’s extension of business closures through April and the increase in COVID-19 cases influenced Zenker’s decision. Commissioners Oban, Guy and Steve Marquardt also took part in the remote meeting. Bakken wasn’t available.
Commissioners also discussed the possibility of providing a fee reduction to other liquor license holders, a topic that may come up at the April 28 commission meeting.
It’s important for our leaders to look for ways to help, even if it means a short-term change in ordinances that work well in normal times. These are tough decisions, but the pandemic requires them.
