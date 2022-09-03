Tribune editorial: Commission has chance to redeem itself

A failure to communicate will hurt some of the most needy people in Bismarck-Mandan. It’s a situation that didn’t need to happen.

The Bismarck City Commission voted last week not to give the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way $250,000 to help with operational costs of the United Way’s homeless shelter. Commissioners said United Way asked for the money after the deadline passed to request funding.

At a meeting last week the commission voted 4-1 not to reopen the budget to give United Way the money.

The city budgeted $250,000 for the shelter for both 2020 and 2021. United Way didn’t ask for the money last year since it had other grants and coronavirus aid. United Way was being a good citizen by not taking the money when it didn’t need it.

That’s when the failure to communicate occurred. United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo said the nonprofit hadn’t been informed of any deadline to request the funding. Because of that, it was late in asking for the funding.

United Way also shares the blame because it wasn’t proactive in informing the commission that it needed the funds this year. Commissioners were reluctant to open budget discussions for just one agency. Only Commissioner Greg Zenker, who made the motion to amend the budget, voted for United Way.

Commissioners Anne Cleary, Steve Marquardt, Mark Splonkowski and Mayor Mike Schmitz opposed it.

Gullo said the shelter on July 6 went from being open 24 hours to just overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. because of the funding shortfall.

That’s going to create a harsh situation for the homeless, especially during extremely cold and snowy winter days. Bismarck officials and agencies struggled mightily a few years ago to find a shelter for the homeless. The United Way shelter isn’t the only option for the homeless, but it plays a major role in helping them.

The lack of 24-hour service at the United Way shelter will be missed.

Some of the comments by commissioners seemed to lack compassion for the less-fortunate. There was more concern for following procedure, finding a way to reallocate the money to taxpayers, and weighing the other needs of the community.

One way to judge a community is how it treats those who are down and out. The commission didn’t sound or look very good in that regard last week.

The Tribune editorial board has said in the past that Bismarck-Mandan is a caring community. It rallied to find a way to help the homeless when there was no shelter.

The Bismarck City Commission needs to work with United Way to find a way to fund a 24-hour shelter. It won’t make a difference to the homeless on a cold day who is most at fault for a failure to communicate.

One of the reasons commissioners were elected was to find solutions. Here’s a tough problem they need to solve. It can be done.