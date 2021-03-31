Tribune editorial: Commandments bill needs to fail in Senate

The North Dakota School Boards Association opposes the bill because it fears local school districts would become embroiled in lawsuits.

House legislators amended the bill in committee in an attempt to avoid lawsuits. The amendment requires displays to be accompanied by other historical documents to provide balance in an effort to prevent legal challenges. Legal experts note similar efforts in the past have failed in court.

The Tribune editorial board believes the bill isn’t necessary and has the potential if it becomes law to put a school district in a precarious situation. It’s also an effort by the Legislature to impose religious beliefs on everyone in a school district.

The Ten Commandments are the biblical principles of Christianity and Judaism. Some of the commandments are part of our legal code. It’s not just wrong, but illegal, to kill or steal. Others are religious in nature. Such as:

You shall have no other gods, you shall not make idols, don’t take the name of your god in vain and remember the Sabbath.