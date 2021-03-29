Tribune editorial: Coal Creek negotiations encouraging

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
The announcement that Great River Energy is negotiating with a potential buyer for Coal Creek Station is encouraging news for hundreds of plant workers and coal miners at the adjacent Falkirk Mine. The Minnesota-based cooperative did not disclose who the potential buyer is. The potential buyer is looking at purchasing both the plant and the transmission line attached to it. North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who has been involved in the discussions, said a deal is “on the 1-yard line.” Great River Energy announced last May it planned to close Coal Creek in 2022.
Down
More than 1.2 million tons of radioactive oilfield waste from the Bakken was illegally dumped in an Oregon landfill, but regulators there determined the safest option is to leave it there with additional environmental monitoring. The Oregon Department of Energy determined that removing the waste, which is buried with other hazardous materials, would pose a greater risk to landfill workers. An investigation showed that Goodnight Midstream in North Dakota contracted with Oilfield Waste Logistics to dispose of the waste in an Oregon landfill owned by Chemical Waste Management, reported Oregon Public Broadcasting. It is illegal to dispose of radioactive materials in Oregon. Both the generator of the waste and the transporter should be responsible for knowing the rules in states where waste is disposed.
Up
The grassroots effort to preserve the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge can continue after the Friends of the Rail Bridge met a key federally set deadline. The group secured a commitment from the Burleigh County Commission that satisfied a requirement in a federal review process to establish a public partner. The commission agreed to allow the Friends of the Rail Bridge to access additional liability insurance through the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund. The group now plans to seek other partners while the review process with the U.S. Coast Guard continues.
Down
It’s a bad look for North Dakota lawmakers to violate state policy. An unauthorized popcorn popper activated two fire alarms in one day last week, requiring the Bismarck Fire Department to respond both times. The Office of Management and Budget has a 32-year-old policy that bans toasters, popcorn machines, warming plates and other appliances used in areas other than the Capitol Cafe.