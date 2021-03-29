Tribune editorial: Coal Creek negotiations encouraging

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The announcement that Great River Energy is negotiating with a potential buyer for Coal Creek Station is encouraging news for hundreds of plant workers and coal miners at the adjacent Falkirk Mine. The Minnesota-based cooperative did not disclose who the potential buyer is. The potential buyer is looking at purchasing both the plant and the transmission line attached to it. North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who has been involved in the discussions, said a deal is “on the 1-yard line.” Great River Energy announced last May it planned to close Coal Creek in 2022.

Down