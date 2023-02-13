This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

It’s good to see the creation of a joint Bismarck-Burleigh committee after the Burleigh County Commission reconsidered its earlier rejection of the idea. The Burleigh County Commission and the Bismarck City Commission have overlapping interests, and it’s in the best interest of taxpayers that the governing bodies work together. Recently the relationship has been strained. Examples include clashing over funding for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and for a new public health building under construction and a difference of opinion over the Renaissance Zone program. The special joint committee, composed of leaders of each commission and staff leaders, will meet monthly. It’s a good step toward better collaboration.

Down

President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for seven North Dakota counties in response to a record-setting early November blizzard, but Burleigh and Morton counties aren't among them. That's despite the fact that Bismarck got a record amount of snow on Nov. 10, and Mandan got slammed with even more. But the counties still didn't meet the threshold for federal aid. The state Department of Emergency Services says it's difficult for larger counties in the state to meet those thresholds. The city of Bismarck spent nearly $1.5 million on snow removal from October through December, way above average. And Mandan spent $480,000 in that time span, when the city typically spends $250,000 to $300,000 for an entire winter. Help might be coming in the form of state snow removal grants for local governments in a bill making its way through the Legislature.

Up

COVID-19 deaths are on the decline in North Dakota. Provisional data from the state Division of Vital Records shows 305 North Dakotans died due to COVID-19 in 2022, nearly half the number in 2021 and almost one-fourth of the tally in 2020, the year the pandemic began. COVID-19 was North Dakota's third-leading cause of death in 2020 and 2021, but it dropped to No. 8 last year. Officials cite in part growing community immunity and vaccine uptake. But North Dakota still lags behind the national COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Down

Cryptocurrency is a complex industry, making regulation even more important. Nexo Capital Inc. was recently accused of selling unregistered securities when it failed to register its Earn Interest lending product. State Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler says the laws and regulations are designed to protect investors. But Nexo sold its product to more than 93,000 investors in the U.S., totaling more than $800 million, without any federal oversight. There were 169 accounts in North Dakota, totaling $770,000. The good news is the company didn't get away with it. Nexo has agreed to pay a $22.5 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and $22.5 million in fines to states and U.S. territories to settle the charges.