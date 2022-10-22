Tribune editorial: City, county can learn from ‘small error’

“Deepest apologies” don’t replace about $42,000 that Burleigh County shorted Bismarck in library funding.

Because of a mill levy miscalculation, the county failed to collect the right amount of money for the library. County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer advised the county commission this week not to take the money out of the county general fund since taxpayers have been told where their tax dollars are going.

That resulted in County Commissioner Brian Bitner offering his apologies to the city. Bismarck commissioners might take the $42,000 for the library out of reserves, but no action has been taken. Commissioners wanted to discuss the situation with the county before acting.

City commissioners have been good about the error, with Commissioner Greg Zenker calling it a “small mistake.” He noted if the error had been $2 million or $3 million, the city would have been infuriated.

Both city and county commissioners expressed the hope that the error will result in better communication between the two governments. Officials said in the future that city and county staff will double-check library mill levy calculations for accuracy. It would appear that would be true for any funding shared by the city and county.

If the city and county want to improve communications they need to do more than just double-checking financial figures. There are numerous areas where the city and county have a mutual interest.

Some have suggested that Burleigh needs to hire a county administrator to monitor the daily operations of the county. The county commissioners have jobs and can’t be expected to handle county business on a daily basis.

If the county doesn’t believe hiring an administrator is practical, it needs to work with the city to designate someone to monitor both commission meetings and report on items of mutual interest. If a “small” mistake can occur then a bigger one is possible.

Burleigh also needs to find a way to reimburse the $42,000 to Bismarck. The county could build it into the next budget and taxpayers would know where the money is going. Burleigh needs to meet its commitments with joint funding.

There’s no doubt that better communications would benefit both the county and city. Sometimes the two may disagree because they don’t understand what’s driving the other body.

If the miscalculation results in better communications and relationships both the city and county will benefit.

Hopefully, this will be a learning experience that helps all involved.