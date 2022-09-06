Tribune editorial: Cities to see Prairie Dog funding boost

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Bismarck and Mandan are set to get millions of dollars through a legislative effort to boost infrastructure projects outside the oil patch. Operation Prairie Dog reconfigures oil tax distributions to set aside $250 million in every two-year budget cycle for counties, cities and airports in non-oil producing areas for such things as roads, bridges and airport projects. With oil revenue beating forecasts, Prairie Dog is expected to be fully funded and distributed late this year or early next year. Bismarck stands to get $14.7 million, and Mandan $7.4 million. That's a big shot in the arm for local projects.

Down

Finding a way to fairly replace special assessments with a fee to fund street maintenance is proving difficult for Bismarck officials. A task force has been working for more than a year on the issue, with a goal of putting the matter before voters this November. But that goal won't be met. City officials instead might go back to the Legislature next year for changes to a 2021 state law that allows cities to levy street maintenance fees on all utility users. It's good that the city is doing its due diligence. But the delay raises questions about whether a system can be devised that will pass muster with voters.

Up

Chronic wasting disease is on the verge of exponential growth in North Dakota's deer population, and the state Game and Fish Department is taking the threat seriously. The agency is being proactive and updating its CWD plan with significant changes that aim to stem the spread of the fatal disease. The plan that takes effect next year updates previous tactics such as disease surveillance, baiting bans, carcass movement restrictions and hunting unit license allocations. Improving land access in certain areas also is key. So is getting hunters to take the CWD threat as seriously as wildlife managers are. Given the rich hunting tradition in the state, that shouldn't be a concern.

Down

There's an emergency shortage of blood across the country. Vitalant says its supply has been cut in half since the start of summer due to strong demand. That's concerning, given that the nonprofit supplies 72 hospitals in the region. It's urging people to "Give a pint, get a gallon" -- give a pint of blood, and get a $6 gift card that can buy a gallon of gas -- and also get a chance at a $3,000 gift card. Hopefully that will spur a lot of people to donate, because the need for blood for planned surgeries and medical emergencies never goes away.