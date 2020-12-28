Tribune editorial: Churches adapt to deliver message of hope at Christmas

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Area churches adapted traditional Christmas services this year to deliver a message of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. Churches have implemented new protocols to keep worshippers safe such as requiring masks and putting up screens and speakers to spread out those in attendance. Some churches took services outdoors, with caroling, live Nativity scenes and a drive-in event. Virtual church services have also become common, making it easy for people to participate even if they don’t feel safe attending in person.
Down
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued a cease and desist order last week against a scammer accused of falsely claiming to represent local high schools and soliciting donations. The Consumer Protection division took action against Joseph Elkhatib of Fort Worth, Texas, doing business as Sports Media Marketing. Elkhatib and his businesses allegedly claimed to represent Century High School and Legacy High School in Bismarck.
Up
The remodeled south entrance to the North Dakota Capitol opened last week after the completion of a nearly $2 million project. The remodel involved enclosing the old driveway tunnel that had been closed to traffic since the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The project was completed two weeks before the start of the 2021 legislative session. COVID-19 screening kiosks were expected to be installed last week.
Down
Strong winds damaged a popular Christmas light display in Bismarck last week. The gusts of nearly 50 mph destroyed a porcelain Nativity scene at the Chmielewski home, which draws hundreds of visitors during the holidays. The family cleaned up the damage, but some items were not replaceable.
Up
The Bismarck Firefighters Local 2468 delivered toys to children who were hospitalized over Christmas. It’s the seventh year for the project. The firefighters typically deliver toys to the pediatric wards, but due to COVID-19 concerns, they dropped them off for hospital staff at Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius to distribute.