Tribune editorial: Churches adapt to deliver message of hope at Christmas

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Area churches adapted traditional Christmas services this year to deliver a message of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. Churches have implemented new protocols to keep worshippers safe such as requiring masks and putting up screens and speakers to spread out those in attendance. Some churches took services outdoors, with caroling, live Nativity scenes and a drive-in event. Virtual church services have also become common, making it easy for people to participate even if they don’t feel safe attending in person.

Down

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued a cease and desist order last week against a scammer accused of falsely claiming to represent local high schools and soliciting donations. The Consumer Protection division took action against Joseph Elkhatib of Fort Worth, Texas, doing business as Sports Media Marketing. Elkhatib and his businesses allegedly claimed to represent Century High School and Legacy High School in Bismarck.

Up