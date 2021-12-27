Tribune editorial: Church program makes giving focus of holiday

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A tradition at Bismarck’s Legacy United Methodist Church will support homelessness services in the community. Church members are encouraged to donate half of their Christmas gift budget through an initiative called “Half-a-Christmas.” The congregation’s goal is to donate $40,000 to the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way and the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People for this Christmas season. The Rev. Brandon Vetter said the program, which is in its 13th year, is a way to help church members have a different focus on Christmas.

Down

North Dakota health officials confirmed the first known cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state. The four cases announced last week were in Burleigh, Ward and Cass counties, all involving people under 50. Two of the people did not indicate traveling out of state, pointing to community transmission of omicron in North Dakota. Three of the four people were fully vaccinated but had not received booster shots. One was unvaccinated. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that omicron is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the U.S.

Up

Members of the Bismarck Firefighters Local 2468 once again delivered toys for children who were hospitalized over Christmas. Although the firefighters couldn’t deliver directly to pediatric wards at Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health hospitals due to COVID-19 restrictions, they brought toys to be distributed by hospital staff. About $4,000 was raised from fire department personnel, 14 local businesses and a seventh grade class at Horizon Middle School. Pilots for Kids also delivered toys and other donations last week to Sanford Health Foundation. The items were distributed to families in need.

Down

Hospitals nationwide are struggling with burnout among doctors, nurses and other health care workers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch is urging people to get tested for COVID-19 before and after holiday gatherings to prevent a surge in cases. Moch cited the omicron variant as a reason to be extra vigilant. Public health officials also urged people to get vaccinated, including a booster dose, to prevent severe illness.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0