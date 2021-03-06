Tribune editorial: Center survey OK, but not city salary study

Government entities often rely on outside consultants to provide information on major projects or key issues. There’s a cost for the work, and the necessity for outside help is sometimes questionable.

There are two instances at present in which Bismarck boards have hired consultants to do research for them. The Bismarck Tribune editorial board believes one has merit and the other is a waste of taxpayer money.

The Bismarck Park Board has arranged for Community Perceptions, a brand of School Perceptions, to conduct a survey on a proposed recreational center. Voters in June rejected a proposed half-cent sales tax increase that would have partially funded a $108 million center. Part of the funding would have come through a fundraising campaign.

The ballot effort, Measure 1, failed with only 37% of the 16,710 votes cast in favor. Now the board wants to get a better idea of why the measure failed -- if voters would prefer a downsized project, if they would like improvements done in stages, and much more. To gauge the public’s attitude a survey will be included in the annual recreational guide that will be mailed to 40,000 households in April.