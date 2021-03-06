Tribune editorial: Center survey OK, but not city salary study

Government entities often rely on outside consultants to provide information on major projects or key issues. There’s a cost for the work, and the necessity for outside help is sometimes questionable.
There are two instances at present in which Bismarck boards have hired consultants to do research for them. The Bismarck Tribune editorial board believes one has merit and the other is a waste of taxpayer money.
The Bismarck Park Board has arranged for Community Perceptions, a brand of School Perceptions, to conduct a survey on a proposed recreational center. Voters in June rejected a proposed half-cent sales tax increase that would have partially funded a $108 million center. Part of the funding would have come through a fundraising campaign.
The ballot effort, Measure 1, failed with only 37% of the 16,710 votes cast in favor. Now the board wants to get a better idea of why the measure failed -- if voters would prefer a downsized project, if they would like improvements done in stages, and much more. To gauge the public’s attitude a survey will be included in the annual recreational guide that will be mailed to 40,000 households in April.
It’s a comprehensive survey that provides an opportunity for comments. It can be mailed, emailed, faxed or dropped off. The Tribune encourages residents to complete the survey whether they agree with building a recreational center or not. The survey costs $10,850 plus increased mailing costs.
Often the Tribune has been skeptical about paying for outside studies, but the park board’s decision makes sense. The board is convinced the community needs the recreational center and that now with low interest rates is a good time to build. Board members don’t want a proposal to fail again, so they are looking for what’s acceptable to the public.
Some of the reasons voters rejected Measure 1 are known: the cost, opposition to a sales tax increase, not knowing the location of the center, and the pandemic’s threat to the economy and personal finances.
Board members hope the survey helps them overcome these objections and provides them a path to success.
The Tribune editorial board also has some suggestions for the board. Decide on a site and announce it in advance, organize and launch a fundraising campaign with a set goal before another vote, and explain how the board’s budget will be able to handle the center’s maintenance costs.
While the Tribune supports the park board’s survey, we can’t agree with the Bismarck City Commission’s decision to pay a consulting firm to update the city’s employee salary plan. Bismarck had Georgia-based Condrey and Associates create a salary plan for the city in 2015. Unfortunately, the city hasn’t consistently followed the firm’s recommendations. Now, Bismarck has encountered problems retaining and hiring employees.
So commissioners approved spending $32,000 to have Condrey update the plan. They also discussed spending $15,000 on a benefits study, but took no action on it.
There’s no guarantee that when Bismarck receives the new plan that the commissioners will adopt it. If they do approve it, there’s no guarantee they will consistently follow it. The Tribune believes Commissioner Mark Splonskowski’s suggestion would be a better solution. He said the city should go back to the 2015 salary plan and adjust wages so they are in accordance with its recommendations.
Unfortunately, the commission has decided it’s easier to spend more taxpayer money on a new study with a questionable future.