Tribune editorial: Celebrate the Fourth, but be smart about it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakotans will have fun this Fourth of July weekend, but it won’t be a return to normalcy. The pandemic means, like it or not, we have to make adjustments in life.

There are still many ways to celebrate despite events being modified to deal with the coronavirus. It’s up to both event organizers and individuals to follow safety procedures. We are seeing across the country the result of businesses reopening and people behaving as if the coronavirus didn’t exist. COVID-19 cases are increasing in many states.

Florida has closed beaches for the holidays, parts of California are closing bars again and a number of cities are making masks mandatory. These are steps that are abhorrent to many in North Dakota.

They are being taken because residents in other states have been careless, ignoring the warnings and acting like it’s the summer of 2019. When (or if) those days of a carefree life will return is uncertain.

North Dakotans should learn from the mistakes being made in other states. Medical experts have provided the essential advice for dealing with the pandemic for several months. Some of the key practices such as social distancing, wearing face masks and using hand sanitizer are often ignored in public.