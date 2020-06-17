Tribune editorial: Caution needed when deciding on fireworks

Mayor Steve Bakken suggested during last week’s city commission meeting that the city should consider relaxing the ordinance. He favors putting it to a vote of the public. Commissioner Nancy Guy agrees with him, favoring a November ballot measure or a measure during the next city election in 2022.

Commissioner Shawn Oban, who’s leaving the commission, was cool to the idea. He cited a lack of public demand for the change along with the improved safety from the ban.

Bakken said the pandemic demonstrates the need for more family activities. He cites fireworks as something families can enjoy together at home.

The commission will gather information and continue its discussion after July 4. If the commission decides to place a measure on the ballot, it needs to be crafted carefully. Fireworks have gotten bigger and more powerful over the years. People, if they are willing to spend, can put on amazing individual displays.

Bismarck would need to limit the types of fireworks allowed for safety reasons. The Tribune suggests the use of fireworks be limited to noon July 4 to 2 a.m. July 5 in Bismarck. This would avoid the noise from fireworks keeping people awake before the holiday.

First, the commission needs to gauge public opinion and get reaction from safety officials. If the public is lukewarm to the idea, a vote wouldn’t be necessary. Throughout the discussion, safety needs to be a priority. There’s nothing wrong with changing policy, but it needs to be done smartly and not rushed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0