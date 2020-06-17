Tribune editorial: Caution needed when deciding on fireworks

Bismarck city commissioners should be cautious as they discuss letting voters decide whether to ease the fireworks ban. The Tribune editorial board isn’t opposed to a vote, but we feel the ban has served the city well.
Bismarck voters banned the possession of fireworks in city limits in 1988, and a referral effort a year later failed to reverse the restriction. After the ban, police, fire and ambulance calls dropped during the holiday. Despite the ban, fireworks dealers continue to do brisk business outside city limits.
Mandan permits small fireworks between noon and 12 a.m. on July 2 and 3 and from noon July 4 to 2 a.m. July 5. Lincoln allows them from July 3-5. Hours in Lincoln are noon July 3 until 1 a.m. on July 4, and noon on July 4 until 1 a.m. July 5. Burleigh and Morton counties also allow fireworks.
The ban hasn’t dimmed Bismarck residents’ desire to buy and enjoy fireworks during the holiday. They find homes of friends and relatives where fireworks are allowed. Bismarck is relatively quiet on the Fourth, with many people going to parks or lakes for recreation. For residents who stay in town, there’s the annual fireworks display and concert on the Capitol grounds. The Mandan rodeo provides fireworks after each performance.
Bismarck had grown when the ban was put in place in 1988. It was getting more difficult in neighborhoods to shoot fireworks without them landing in other yards. There were safety issues.
Mayor Steve Bakken suggested during last week’s city commission meeting that the city should consider relaxing the ordinance. He favors putting it to a vote of the public. Commissioner Nancy Guy agrees with him, favoring a November ballot measure or a measure during the next city election in 2022.
Commissioner Shawn Oban, who’s leaving the commission, was cool to the idea. He cited a lack of public demand for the change along with the improved safety from the ban.
Bakken said the pandemic demonstrates the need for more family activities. He cites fireworks as something families can enjoy together at home.
The commission will gather information and continue its discussion after July 4. If the commission decides to place a measure on the ballot, it needs to be crafted carefully. Fireworks have gotten bigger and more powerful over the years. People, if they are willing to spend, can put on amazing individual displays.
Bismarck would need to limit the types of fireworks allowed for safety reasons. The Tribune suggests the use of fireworks be limited to noon July 4 to 2 a.m. July 5 in Bismarck. This would avoid the noise from fireworks keeping people awake before the holiday.
First, the commission needs to gauge public opinion and get reaction from safety officials. If the public is lukewarm to the idea, a vote wouldn’t be necessary. Throughout the discussion, safety needs to be a priority. There’s nothing wrong with changing policy, but it needs to be done smartly and not rushed.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!