Tribune editorial: Catching the uninsured not without risks

Estimates in 2019 found that about 13% of vehicles in the state were being driven by uninsured motorists, according to the state Insurance Department. That’s way too many, and there’s no reason to believe the number has changed much in three years.

Now the Insurance Department hopes to find out whether blockchain technology can help identify uninsured drivers. The department has published a request for proposal asking vendors to show whether blockchain technology would be an effective solution.

Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said if the technology proves feasible it would be two to five years before it could be implemented. Then it would be up to the state Department of Transportation and law enforcement on how to use the data.

The Tribune editorial board agrees there are too many uninsured drivers on our streets and roads. Anyone involved in a crash with an uninsured driver knows the increased hassles it creates. Still, privacy concerns over the possible use of blockchain technology that have been raised by attorneys and others are valid.

The state will want to put the data to use once it's collected. DOT spokesman David Finley told Tribune reporter Jack Dura that the agency hasn’t considered any enforcement steps, since the blockchain effort is in the early stages.

If the technology proves feasible, one of the questions becomes how accurate will be the data that’s collected. Will all insurance providers in the state be contacted? What about motorists who move from another state and retain the provider from their previous state?

What’s to stop law enforcement from using the data as an excuse to stop and search vehicles? Godfread said once a decision is made on going forward with the technology, then decisions will be made on how to use the data and safeguard it.

There are many people who are skeptical about government collecting personal information, especially without their knowledge. Like it or not, many people are suspicious of government.

The Insurance Department and other agencies need to be transparent about the collection of data and how it will be used. The Tribune would prefer that once officials have the data, they don’t use it to stop motorists.

The state should instead mail notices to motorists who have been flagged as not having insurance, asking them to provide proof of insurance. If motorists don’t reply within a certain amount of time, law enforcement could be instructed to make stops.

Or the state could ask for proof of insurance when motorists renew their license plate tags each year.

Uninsured motorists certainly pose a problem that needs to be tackled. North Dakota court filings from 2019-21 show more than 11,500 moving violations for driving without liability insurance. Innocent parties too often have to bear some of the costs.

Just as motorists are responsible for driving safely, they're responsible for having insurance. It’s unfortunate the steps the state might take to enforce the law.

