Tribune editorial: Career, technical education plans worthy of support

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Bismarck Public Schools is seeking to expand its career and technical education program in response to rising enrollment and growing interest from students. The district applied for a $10 million matching grant from the state of North Dakota for the expansion. Currently, about 2,000 students from Bismarck and other area schools are enrolled in the district’s Career Academy that is housed at Bismarck State College. The expansion seeks to better accommodate existing programs and also open up courses to younger students. It’s a proposal worthy of state support that can help meet North Dakota’s workforce needs.

Down

It’s disappointing that the wind energy industry continues to struggle to make deadlines set by North Dakota regulators. Eight operators have requested either an extension or a waiver from complying with light mitigation requirements. Wind farms permitted before June 2016 are required to install technology by Dec. 31 that prevents the red lights on wind turbines from blinking all night. Some of the delays may be related to global supply chain issues. However, Public Service Commissioners pointed out that operators have known about these deadlines for four years. Newer wind farms have already installed the technology. Companies that missed the 2019 deadline were fined as much as $10,000.

Up

Bismarck State College announced last week plans for a $38 million polytechnic facility that will be funded with federal coronavirus relief money allocated during the recent legislative session. About $3 million of the funds will go toward curriculum and faculty. The project will help the college continue to implement its mission of being a polytechnic institute, emphasizing “hands-on, applied learning to develop workforce-ready knowledge." College officials hope to break ground early next year and open the facility in fall of 2024.

Down

The first cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus were documented in the U.S. last week, including one case in Minnesota. Much is unknown about the new variant of concern, including whether it is more contagious and how effective vaccines are to protect against it. North Dakota health officials are testing for the omicron variant and urging residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Meanwhile, the highly contagious delta variant continues to contribute to an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in North Dakota, but it has not led to much of an increase in residents getting vaccinated. About 55% of North Dakotans 12 and older are considered fully vaccinated, one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 200 pediatricians in North Dakota and South Dakota signed a letter last week urging parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19, citing both the omicron variant and the upcoming holiday season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0