Tribune editorial: Career programs good investment for local schools

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Career and technical education programs at Bismarck and Mandan schools will expand with the help of a new state grant program. Mandan Public Schools received $10 million from the State Board of Career and Technical Education, which will go toward the construction of the Heart River Career and Technical Education Center, part of the planned new high school. Bismarck Public Schools received $5.4 million. The district asked for $10 million to expand its Career Academy, provide courses in the Silver Ranch area and repurpose space at Hughes Educational Center. Although the full funding was not awarded, the district plans to pursue its goals on a smaller scale, said BPS spokesman Steve Koontz. The grants come from federal coronavirus funding. The programs will be critical to helping the region address workforce shortages.

Down

Routine child immunization rates in North Dakota have declined during the coronavirus pandemic, and that could lead to health care problems in the future. The Health Department says the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rate for North Dakota children from 19 months to 35 months decreased more than 6% between December 2019 and December 2022. Only about three-fourths of eligible children during that time span got immunized. The meningococcal meningitis vaccination rate for North Dakota teens ages 13-17 also decreased, as did the kindergarten-entry MMR vaccination rate. Vaccines have become a polarizing issue during the pandemic, but state health officials stress that they're critical to disease prevention. It's also the law -- children attending child care and students in grades K-12 must meet a minimum number of required immunizations prior to enrollment.

Up

Snowplow crews, first-responders and other essential workers worked tirelessly last week to keep their communities safe during the three-day blizzard. Advanced warning from the National Weather Service allowed people to prepare and many heeded the warnings to stay home. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was among the agencies that responded to emergencies during the storm, including one trooper who drove from Minot to Bottineau to deliver blood to a patient in need. The trip took nearly four hours with snowplows helping clear the roads. Snowplow drivers, who have been working around the clock to clear clogged roads, will continue to be busy. They deserve our appreciation and our patience.

