Tribune editorial: Carbon capture research project should advance

It’s understandable -- and wise -- that leaders of the lignite industry are asking tough questions. The source of the money, the Lignite Research Fund, comes from coal taxes, as well as money from oil and gas development.

It’s reasonable to expect that the investment would benefit the coal industry. The project does lose some of its value to the coal industry if Coal Creek Station ultimately closes. Great River Energy announced last month it plans to close the plant in 2022 after years of financial trouble.

State officials say they want to find a new owner. A carbon capture project could be more enticing to a potential new owner.

Even if Coal Creek does close and the ethanol plant switches to an alternative energy source, the carbon capture project would still benefit the coal industry.

The research would add to the knowledge of central North Dakota’s geology, information that is scarce. That could benefit potential carbon capture projects in coal country. The Industrial Commission can ensure that core samples obtained during the project be stored at the North Dakota Core Library so it can benefit other energy research.

The Industrial Commission should approve the research project and not require the ethanol plant to pay back the money in the future. Even if the benefit is less direct, it will help advance other carbon capture research efforts important to the coal industry.

