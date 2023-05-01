This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Lawmakers in both chambers and both parties agreed on one thing at the close of the 2023 legislative session: Capitol staff deserve a lot of credit for keeping things running smoothly. Chamber staff and committee clerks are part of a critical support team, making it possible for lawmakers to complete the work. Legislative Council staff draft amendments and are ready with answers to lawmakers’ questions, sometimes late into the night. Assistants to the majority and minority leaders play important roles behind the scenes. Information technology staff make it possible for the public to view livestreaming. Other Capitol personnel, from security to cooks to custodians, work extra hard during the session to meet increased demands. The Legislature could not function without their dedication.

Down

It’s disappointing that Republican leaders did not allow Democrats to serve on the conference committee for the Office of Management and Budget bill, arguably the most important conference committee of the session. The bill is typically the last to receive a vote during the session and contains many last-minute revisions. Democrats have served on the conference committee since at least 1997. The Legislature’s parliamentary manual calls for appointing a representative from the minority as well as the prevailing side of a controversy. Democrats argue there should be dissenting voices on the negotiation panel. Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, told a reporter, “There’s no time for that.” While the bill ultimately passed early Sunday, some members from both parties voted against it, arguing that issues related to Legacy Fund earnings, the state employee pension fund and an energy project needed additional vetting. The public would be better served if lawmakers made time for dissenting voices.

Up

Confirmed weekly COVID-19 cases in North Dakota are at a 12-month low, according to the state tracking system that aims to reflect the trend of cases and the severity of disease. New coronavirus hospitalizations are down to a couple dozen a week, and COVID-19 patients are taking up less than 3% of available inpatient and intensive care unit beds. It appears the virus is finally waning, right as the COVID-19 national and public health emergencies come to an end. Policies and provisions put in place to combat the spread of the virus also are ending. And COVID-19 will continue to be around, just like the flu. But there is more of a sense of normalcy these days, and if people continue to take commonsense precautions, hopefully that won't change.

Down

Another downtown Bismarck business has closed. The Toasted Frog on North Fourth Street shut down after 12 years in business. Co-owners Jonathan Holth and Shawn Clapp say a potential deal with a new ownership group fell through. It's not clear how many workers were affected. About three months ago Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse announced that it had permanently closed its Bismarck location, amid staffing issues and its general manager's retirement. The bar on South Third Street had been a popular nightclub for nearly three decades. Businesses come and go, but it's always sad when established, popular ones are no longer around.