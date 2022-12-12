Tribune editorial: Capitol much more accessible after upgrades

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

It will be a lot easier for people with disabilities to get around the state Capitol during the 2023 Legislature. Accessibility improvements are largely complete, after lawmakers two years ago approved $775,000 for the upgrades. The building had myriad compliance issues with the Americans with Disabilities Act, including narrow doors, little meeting room space for wheelchairs, and no Braille signage at room entries. Those problems have been addressed, and the project also included ADA-compliant family restrooms. The improvements are long past due -- no one should have difficulty comfortably accessing the center of state government. The Capitol is a building that all North Dakotans can be proud of -- now even more so.

Down

Weather in North Dakota this time of year gives animal owners enough to worry about. But now people with horses have to be on guard for another threat. State agriculture officials have confirmed a case of EHM, the neurologic manifestation of the equine herpesvirus-1, in Burleigh County. EHV-1 is highly infectious and contagious among horses, and cases of EHM have been reported in multiple states since September. North Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress is urging horse owners to keep sick animals at home, and to be aware of the risk factors while traveling and competing.

Up

Residents of the Wilton school district have shown they value a good education. Voters recently approved a $9 million school expansion and renovation project. The bond measure passed with 61% approval. The district has grown from 225 students to 281 over the last 10 years, and that has required temporary measures such as portable classrooms to create space. Agricultural Education Teacher Carissa Axt says the upgrades that will come with the project are "long overdue and much-needed.” The foresight of the voters should serve the small community well as it continues to grow.

Down

Another pipeline spill has impacted farmland in northwestern North Dakota. The spill of more than 12,000 gallons of propylene glycol and produced water happened during a pipeline pressure test about 2 miles north of Ray in Williams County. Propylene glycol is used as an antifreeze during pressure testing. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals. Hess Corp. reported the incident to state regulators. The spill report estimates the cleanup will take until the end of the month.