Tribune editorial: Canceling the State Fair the right decision

Fairs were created in many ways to celebrate and share the rural life. A lot of work takes place in homes across North Dakota getting ready for the fair. It’s unfortunate young North Dakotans will miss out this year.

Fair General Manager Renae Korslein said planning has shifted to the 2021 fair. That’s something everyone can look forward to attending.

At about the same time the fair was canceled, the Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Outstanding Teen competitions were canceled. This was done for the safety of everyone involved. The national competitions also were canceled.

North Dakota’s present title-holders will retain their positions for another year.

As noted earlier, the Tribune expects more major summer events to be canceled. We need to get through the summer as safely as possible. The number of COVID-19 cases needs to be reduced.

We need to restart the economy in a smart manner, and so far we think state officials have done a good job. While canceling big events like the State Fair would seem to have a negative economic impact, it makes sense. We need to avoid events where hundreds or thousands attend. Large crowds could result in the spread of coronavirus.

This may be a summer of disappointments as traditional events are canceled. It also can be the summer of recovery and the beginning of an economic rebound. We just need to be smart about it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0