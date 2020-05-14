Tribune editorial: Canceling the State Fair the right decision

The North Dakota State Fair made the right decision when it canceled this year’s event. There was no way the fair could safely accommodate the thousands of people who attend each year. Social distancing would be impossible.
It’s a disappointing decision, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Other big events have been canceled, some are in limbo and more cancellations are likely. Losing the fair for a year deals a big blow to Minot, especially after the Norsk Hostfest decided in March to cancel this year’s event on Sept. 30-Oct. 3.
The fair draws about 300,000 people each year and Hostfest brings in 60,000. Together, they contribute about $90 million to Minot’s economy, according to Stephanie Schoenrock, Visit Minot executive director.
The losses will hurt Minot, though the city endured a bigger catastrophe during the 2011 floods that forced the cancellation of the fair and swamped many areas of the city. The oil boom helped the city recover, but this time the oil patch is struggling. Hopefully, Minot can get some relief from stimulus packages being developed in Congress.
The State Fair has become a rite of summer for many North Dakotans. They flock to the midway for the rides, games and food, while the grandstand offers top-notch performers. The core of the fair remains the exhibitors from across the state. Younger North Dakotans, especially, come to show their livestock, crafts and food.
Fairs were created in many ways to celebrate and share the rural life. A lot of work takes place in homes across North Dakota getting ready for the fair. It’s unfortunate young North Dakotans will miss out this year.
Fair General Manager Renae Korslein said planning has shifted to the 2021 fair. That’s something everyone can look forward to attending.
At about the same time the fair was canceled, the Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Outstanding Teen competitions were canceled. This was done for the safety of everyone involved. The national competitions also were canceled.
North Dakota’s present title-holders will retain their positions for another year.
As noted earlier, the Tribune expects more major summer events to be canceled. We need to get through the summer as safely as possible. The number of COVID-19 cases needs to be reduced.
We need to restart the economy in a smart manner, and so far we think state officials have done a good job. While canceling big events like the State Fair would seem to have a negative economic impact, it makes sense. We need to avoid events where hundreds or thousands attend. Large crowds could result in the spread of coronavirus.
This may be a summer of disappointments as traditional events are canceled. It also can be the summer of recovery and the beginning of an economic rebound. We just need to be smart about it.
