Tribune editorial: Campuses keep students informed on coronavirus

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Students, faculty and staff within the North Dakota University System will have access to campus-specific coronavirus statistics through an online tool made public last week. Each of the 11 campuses has a COVID-19 dashboard that is accessible from a central website, https://cts.ndus.edu/coronavirus/. The amount of information varies, but each campus at least reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of recoveries. The University of North Dakota, which has the highest number of cases, has a more robust dashboard, including the number of people who are in isolation. Chancellor Mark Hagerott said the dashboards aim to provide transparency and “heighten measures of safety at the campus level.” The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction should consider developing a similar tool for making coronavirus information available at the K-12 level.

Down