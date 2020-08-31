Tribune editorial: Campuses keep students informed on coronavirus

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Students, faculty and staff within the North Dakota University System will have access to campus-specific coronavirus statistics through an online tool made public last week. Each of the 11 campuses has a COVID-19 dashboard that is accessible from a central website, https://cts.ndus.edu/coronavirus/. The amount of information varies, but each campus at least reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of recoveries. The University of North Dakota, which has the highest number of cases, has a more robust dashboard, including the number of people who are in isolation. Chancellor Mark Hagerott said the dashboards aim to provide transparency and “heighten measures of safety at the campus level.” The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction should consider developing a similar tool for making coronavirus information available at the K-12 level.
Down
Coronavirus testing rates among North Dakota college students are lower than health and university officials expected. About 29,000 tests have been provided for widespread testing events at the state's campuses and only about 14,000 were used by students, faculty and staff, a usage rate of about 45% of the available tests. About 20% of college students systemwide have been tested for COVID-19 in recent weeks, with over 500 positive cases identified. More campus testing events are scheduled. The university system website urges students to get a COVID-19 test before heading to campus. Dr. Josh Wynne, dean of UND's medical school and chief health strategist for the state, estimated that about 2,000 college students in the state have COVID-19 but most are unaware. His estimate is based on a 5% positivity rate from the initial round of student testing.
Up
A housing development east of Bismarck will honor North Dakota National Guard soldiers who died in the Global War on Terror. The Clear Sky Addition, which held a dedication ceremony on Friday, will feature a Heroes Park with a monument and the names of 14 fallen soldiers. Street names will also bear the soldiers’ names. Families of the Guard members who attended the dedication said the street names will remind people of the sacrifices made by the soldiers.
Down
Gov. Doug Burgum is suggesting the North Dakota Board of University and School Lands delay collecting tens of millions of dollars from oil companies that have underpaid royalties to the state. The companies face a Sept. 30 deadline to pay the royalty money without incurring any penalties. Burgum argued at a meeting last week that it would make sense to postpone the deadline due to the coronavirus pandemic and the downturn in the oil industry. The Land Board, chaired by Burgum, has been discussing the improper deductions taken by oil companies since at least early 2017, long before the start of the pandemic. The payment deadlines have already been delayed once this year. The Board should proceed with collecting what the state is owed.
