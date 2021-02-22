Tribune editorial: Burleigh should implement better remote access

Down

It’s been nearly a year since the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to change how we do business, but the Burleigh County Commission is still trying to figure it out. Commissioner Mark Armstrong requested better remote accessibility of meetings after nearly a year of not attending meetings in person. Dakota Media Access broadcasts the meetings, and Zoom access is available if two or more people are attending remotely. The commission should ensure that remote participation is always an option, or it needs to require masks and greater social distancing during in-person meetings. Armstrong, meanwhile, should be more accessible to his constituents, particularly if he’s not at meetings where members of the public can approach him with questions. Armstrong is the only commissioner with no phone number posted to the county website. Last week he said he won’t talk to the media. Answering questions of the media is a way of communicating with the public, which all commissioners should consider part of their job.