Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon dioxide pipeline has prompted vigorous debate in several states. In North Dakota there has been especially strong opposition to the pipeline in Burleigh and Emmons counties.

At the core of the opposition are landowners who don’t want their property disturbed by a pipeline. A variety of reasons have been given for the opposition including safety concerns, fears about the availability of insurance, worries about the growth of Bismarck being hindered, and unease about a potential negative impact on property values.

Burleigh and Emmons counties have passed ordinances regulating hazardous liquid pipelines within their borders in response to some of those concerns. The Tribune Editorial Board understands the passion of landowners and sympathizes with them. It also applauds county commissioners for trying to address the concerns brought to them, and for being proactive about safety.

But there's little doubt Burleigh's ordinances are aimed at the Summit pipeline, and the commission needs to do a better job of publicly defending them so it doesn't appear that just one industry is being targeted.

Summit has asked the state Public Service Commission to declare the Burleigh and Emmons ordinances as null and void. The company argues the ordinances conflict with state and federal laws. Summit also points out that pipelines such as the WBI natural gas pipeline in north Bismarck already go through the city. Rail cars that travel through Bismarck carry hazardous cargo which if derailed would create safety issues.

It’s possible Summit could sue Burleigh over the ordinances, and the company might have already begun laying the groundwork.

County Commissioner Brian Bitner was questioned extensively by Summit’s attorney during a recent PSC hearing. He professed a lack of knowledge of what hazardous cargo rail cars carry through the county. He claimed never to have seen a tanker car, and said he had never given much thought to what is in rail cars that pass about a mile from his own property. That doesn't sound like comments from someone overly concerned about safety.

Bitner also said someone couldn’t get elected to the Burleigh County Commission if he or she supported the Summit pipeline.

His testimony would seem to indicate the ordinances passed by Burleigh target the Summit pipeline rather than all hazardous materials that might go through the county. This could be a problem for the county if Summit decides to sue.

The Bismarck City Commission has sided with the landowners asking for the pipeline to be relocated or construction delayed. Summit said it considered a route south of Bismarck, but rejected it for a number of reasons including fears of a Dakota Access Pipeline-type protest.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration held two days of hearings last week in Iowa on carbon capture pipelines. There were calls for a federal moratorium on carbon pipelines, but the agency told attendees it was limited in the action it could take. The hearings were attended by people from across the Midwest.

One of the arguments against the pipeline is that Summit Carbon Solutions is a private company so the revenue from the pipeline goes to Summit. The pipeline aligns with Gov. Doug Burgum’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

Despite the support from the Burleigh and Bismarck commissions the pipeline opponents face an uphill battle. Summit has responded to the arguments of the opposition. The best hope opponents have is that the PSC will delay a decision until PHMSA finishes updating its rules which is expected to be in October 2024.

It’s possible the PSC will agree with Summit and wipe out the Burleigh and Emmons ordinances. If it doesn’t, it appears the ordinances might still be ripe for a challenge.