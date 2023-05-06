The Burleigh County Commission should find a way to avoid raising property taxes.

Commissioners have been doing a good job of not adding to the burden of property taxes. But the county is facing a $5.5 million revenue shortfall, and the commission is reluctant to keep dipping into the county’s general reserve fund. At a special meeting last week the commissioners looked at options for heading off shortfalls in future years.

They could raise property taxes, extend and possibly increase a local sales tax, reallocate $7 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief, or sell county properties. The commission hasn’t raised property taxes in two years.

Frankly, the Tribune editorial board prefers all the other options before raising property taxes.

County Deputy Finance Director Justin Schulz said commissioners would need to raise property taxes by 10 mills to avoid another shortfall next year. A 10-mill increase on a $300,000 house would increase property taxes by $135 a year.

Commissioner Wayne Munson noted the impact of inflation on the county services, but inflation is hurting all county residents. The commission needs to lead by finding a way not to increase taxes.

The Legislature approved a tax relief package that will effectively eliminate state income tax for lower earners and reduce tax rates for higher brackets. Under the package homeowners will be eligible for $500-a-year property tax credits starting in 2024.

This isn’t the first time the Legislature tried to provide property tax relief. Often the relief vanished when local entities raised the mill levy or increased valuations. If Burleigh increases its mills it will take a bite out of the legislative relief.

Burleigh has a half-cent sales tax that was put in place to pay for construction of the $79 million Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Voters approved the tax in 2014 and it expires at the end of 2024. Voters would have to approve an extension and possible increase.

This week the commission voted to form a committee to study renewing the sales tax and possibly increasing it. The general feeling among commissioners leans toward using the sales tax to deal with the shortfall.

Extending and possibly increasing the sales tax spreads the impact across the community. Though it also makes it more difficult for low-income earners who don’t own a home. All the options the county is looking at have drawbacks.

If commissioners reallocate coronavirus relief money, it wouldn't be available for the Provident Building if commissioners decide to proceed with that project. Commissioners didn’t seem to have much interest in selling county properties.

Whatever the commission decides it needs to have the least impact on the public as possible. The recovery from the pandemic has been slow and inflation is hurting everyone. Commissioners spared the county a tax increase the last two years and they need to try to do it again.