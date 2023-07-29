The Burleigh County Commission appears poised to approve a 2024 budget that includes a property tax increase. If adopted in its present form it will take a bite out of the property tax relief approved by Legislature.

The Tribune Editorial Board appreciates the efforts by the commission the last two years to avoid raising taxes. That won’t, however, soften the blow of higher property taxes. The public is quite aware of the impact of inflation on everyone including the commission.

The overall proposed 2024 budget is $79.46 million, an $8.21 million increase from this year’s budget. It would raise property taxes by about 10 mills. Bismarck residents would see a 9.58 mill increase, while residents outside the city would see a 9.65 mill increase.

That’s an increase of $129.33 on a $300,000 home in Bismarck and an increase of $130.28 on a $300,000 home outside city limits. Property values increased an average of 9.08% from last year, which also increases the tax bill.

Property taxes have been a contentious issue in the state for years. There’s an effort underway to put a measure on the ballot that would do away with them. Supporters of the measure are vague about how property tax revenue would be replaced. A similar effort a few years ago failed.

The Legislature this spring passed House Bill 1158, which changes the state income tax. It also allows homeowners to claim a property tax credit of up to $500 on their primary residence. It also expands eligibility requirements for the Homestead Property Tax Credit program for those 65 and older.

If the commission approves the budget with the tax increase it will reduce the benefits of the legislative action. The Bismarck City Commission doesn’t plan a property tax increase in 2024. The Bismarck School Board and Bismarck Park Board also are working on 2024 budgets.

The County Commission voted 3-2 to advance the proposed budget to a final public hearing on Sept. 20. Commissioners Brian Bitner and Steve Schwab didn’t comment on why they voted against it.

The commission has modest budget goals: to maintain services at the current level and to remain sustainable in future years while making adjustments to have a balanced budget. The commission will have a difficult time avoiding a tax increase.

Some will question the inclusion of a county administrator, a new position, for $180,000 including benefits. It’s debatable whether an administrator is essential. There’s a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for county workers, which is modest at best. The county, like many employers, has had a difficult time recruiting workers.

The commission wants to move forward with remodeling the Provident Building. Commissioners have delayed action on the work only to see the costs increase.

The last two years the commission has taken money from reserves to avoid raising taxes. Commissioners have been urged not to drain the reserves again.

There are no easy answers for the commissioners, but the Tribune urges them to find ways to reduce the size of the tax increase. Taxpayers may be inclined to accept a reasonable increase.