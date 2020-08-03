Tribune editorial: Burleigh-Morton task force is a good step

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Forming a task force to address the rising number of coronavirus cases in Burleigh and Morton counties is a step in the right direction. Burleigh County now has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the state, while Morton County ranks third. The goal is to bring the counties’ positivity rate to at or below the state’s average. One of the task force’s efforts will be to increase testing capacity in the two counties. Several testing events have already been scheduled. Another area the group plans to focus on is promoting the importance of wearing masks.

Down

Agriculture officials in North Dakota and elsewhere warned people last week about suspicious seed packages arriving in the mail from China. Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said officials aren’t sure why the seeds are being sent or the motives behind it. People are advised not to plant them and to contact the agriculture department. “Unsolicited seeds may be invasive and introduce diseases harmful to plants or livestock,” Goehring cautioned. The State Seed Department warned that the introduction of a new noxious weed or disease could be devastating to agriculture and the food supply.