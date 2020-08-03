Tribune editorial: Burleigh-Morton task force is a good step

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Forming a task force to address the rising number of coronavirus cases in Burleigh and Morton counties is a step in the right direction. Burleigh County now has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the state, while Morton County ranks third. The goal is to bring the counties’ positivity rate to at or below the state’s average. One of the task force’s efforts will be to increase testing capacity in the two counties. Several testing events have already been scheduled. Another area the group plans to focus on is promoting the importance of wearing masks.
Down
Agriculture officials in North Dakota and elsewhere warned people last week about suspicious seed packages arriving in the mail from China. Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said officials aren’t sure why the seeds are being sent or the motives behind it. People are advised not to plant them and to contact the agriculture department. “Unsolicited seeds may be invasive and introduce diseases harmful to plants or livestock,” Goehring cautioned. The State Seed Department warned that the introduction of a new noxious weed or disease could be devastating to agriculture and the food supply.
Up
The Bismarck City Commission made the right move by deciding not to pursue a ballot measure to legalize fireworks. Putting the idea to voters could have cost $64,000 to $85,000, plus an extra $10,000 for postage. The city would have to pay a portion of the additional cost. The reason for the additional cost is that the measure could have pushed the November ballot from one page to two. There doesn’t seem to be strong enough interest in legalizing fireworks to justify the additional expense.
Down
The cities of Washington, D.C., and Chicago are among the latest areas to put North Dakota on a list of high-risk coronavirus states. The Washington order requires anyone from North Dakota on “nonessential travel” to self-quarantine for 14 days once they arrive. The states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut also have travel restrictions for North Dakotans. Gov. Doug Burgum has downplayed these lists, attributing it to North Dakota having a high per-capita COVID-19 testing rate, leading to a high per-capita positive rate.
Up
Downtown Bismarck’s “quiet rail zone” is back in effect after repairs were made to traffic signal equipment. Train engineers had been sounding horns during part of July due to issues with traffic signal equipment related to Bismarck’s project converting Main Avenue to three lanes. The contractor for the street project was responsible for fixing the problem.
