Tribune editorial: Burleigh, Morton counties prepared for fall election

Election officials in Burleigh and Morton counties are ready for voters as they handle the unprecedented challenge of conducting a presidential election amid a pandemic. Voters have the option of voting by mail or voting in person, including casting their vote early or on Election Day. It appears that both counties have prepared well to make sure everyone has a chance to vote while also protecting the safety of election workers and the public. The counties also have done a good job of communicating the new procedures to the public. The counties have had to work hard to find poll workers because some longtime poll workers are older and at higher risk for COVID-19.