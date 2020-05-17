Tribune editorial: Burgum roils his party with PAC donation

Burgum was unhappy with Delzer during the 2109 session when he helped engineer a change in rules to basically ignore Burgum’s budget proposal and use the Legislature’s last budget as a starting point. Delzer wields a fair amount of authority as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

The Republican reaction to Burgum’s donation has been negative, with House Majority Leader Chet Pollert saying “the governor has overstepped his boundaries by funding a campaign against (an incumbent) House member.”

Burgum’s donation to the PAC doesn’t appear to be illegal, but it goes against political parties’ efforts to keep disputes in-house. It’s not unusual to donate to candidates, but not in contested races for the nomination. Some feel Burgum is trying to use his wealth to buy support in the Legislature.

District 8 members nominated Andahl and Nehring for the House, and Delzer and Wheeler decided to carry the fight to the primary.

While the Tribune editorial board understands the concerns that Burgum may be trying to use his checkbook to sway the election, it’s good to see the conflict out in the open. Too often, political parties try to hide internal differences, leaving the public without background on how policy is developed.