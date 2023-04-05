Gov. Doug Burgum was right to veto House Bill 1475, which would have raised the speed limit on North Dakota’s two interstates from 75 mph to 80 mph. At a time when the state is seeing the number of traffic fatalities decline, it doesn’t make sense to go faster.

Last year 98 people died in traffic accidents in the state, the lowest number since 97 deaths were recorded in 2002. Twenty years of 100 or more deaths each year on our roads. It’s not the kind of record the state wants.

That’s a lot of families who have lost loved ones. The state has a Vision Zero program to reduce traffic fatalities with the ultimate goal of no fatalities. The state has been making progress, with 101 killed in 2021 and 100 deaths in 2020 and 2019.

It’s encouraging to see the reduction in traffic fatalities. Raising the speed limit won’t help the state keep reducing deaths. From 2017 to 2021, 178 people died in accidents related to speed/aggressive driving. Speeding or going too fast for conditions has been a factor in 30% to 40% of all fatal crashes.

The Tribune editorial board has long opposed raising the speed limit on the interstates. There’s been an effort for several legislative sessions to raise the speed limit. The Tribune believes a higher speed limit would make the interstates less safe.

Unfortunately, many drivers already are going 80 mph or faster on the interstates. Raising the speed limit will likely result in some motorists going even faster than 80. Neighboring states have higher speed limits, but that’s no reason to raise North Dakota’s limit.

The bill to raise the speed limit easily passed the House, 65-29, but the vote was closer in the Senate, 25-21. The House on Monday failed to override the veto, 58-34. A two-thirds majority is needed to override.

Another bill that passed both chambers should help reach Vision Zero’s goal. Senate Bill 2362 changes state law to primary seat belt enforcement. Under the bill, the driver and all passengers must wear a seat belt, and law enforcement can stop a vehicle for the violation.

Under present law, officers can’t stop a motorist for a seat belt violation unless they notice another violation.

The Tribune knows some people don’t like seat belts and feel it should be their choice whether they use them. Studies show they save lives. From 2017 to 2021 in North Dakota, 51% of traffic fatality victims weren’t buckled up.

Once someone gets into the habit of wearing seat belts it becomes a no-brainer to put them on. Seat belts have become more comfortable over the years. It’s an easy step to take to be safer.

Keeping the interstate speed limit at 75 and getting people to wear seat belts will make people safer and reduce deaths.