Tribune editorial: Burgum needs to withdraw appointment

Gov. Doug Burgum went too far when he appointed Wade Boeshans to the Legislature and should withdraw his action before he’s forced to do so. It’s a power grab that’s inappropriate, if not illegal.

It’s the latest twist in the governor’s efforts to get Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, out of the Legislature. Burgum blames Delzer for derailing his budget proposal during the 2019 legislative session.

Burgum helped engineer the Republican candidacies of David Andahl and Dave Nehring in District 8 and they ousted Delzer in the primary. Andahl died of COVID-19 before the general election, but it was too late to take his name off the ballot. Andahl and Nehring were the top vote-getters for the House in the district on Tuesday. Burgum donated heavily to the PAC that supported them.

Normally, when a vacancy occurs, the party holding the office can appoint someone to fill the seat or petition for a special election. Earlier this year when Rep. Matt Edison, D-Grand Forks, resigned, the Democratic-NPL appointed Zac Ista to replace him.