Gov. Doug Burgum should veto the two bills banning books in public libraries. The bills are an overreach and unnecessary.

House Bill 1205 by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, would remove or relocate “explicit sexual material” from public libraries’ children’s collections.

Senate Bill 2360, sponsored by Sen. Keith Boehm, R-Mandan, also focuses on “explicit sexual material” in public libraries. It provides for misdemeanor criminal charges for willfully exposing minors to such material. The bill exempts the State Library.

The bills define “explicit sexual material” as “any material which, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest of minors; is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community in North Dakota as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors; and taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.”

That definition, in itself, will be open to a wide range of interpretations. Some people have a low level of tolerance and find “prurient interest” in many topics. As written, the bills will give fits to librarians trying to enforce them.

The Tribune editorial board has opposed the bills since they were introduced. The testimony and debate on the bills hasn’t changed the Tribune’s stance.

First, the bills aren’t needed. Libraries have policies in place for the public to object to books and for a review process. Research by the Tribune shows that libraries across the state have fielded few complaints about books.

To imply, as some have, that librarians are trying to groom minors is outlandish. Libraries across the state provide programs to encourage children to read and learn about the world. It’s especially important in a society so obsessed with social media to demonstrate the importance of books and reading.

These bills would create a lot of work for libraries, as they require them to review their collections, develop policies and submit a “compliance report” on their policies to legislators. The Tribune finds the “compliance report” a Big Brother intrusion into the operation of libraries. There have been other efforts during the session to order compliance reports to the Legislature. It reflects an authoritarian approach by the Legislature that needs to end.

Libraries have estimated the cost of compliance with the bills as being high, with the Bismarck public library estimating it will cost $334 million to review its collection. Legislators have questioned the estimates as being too high. However, there’s no doubt it will be costly to comply with the bills.

Exempting the State Library appears to be an attempt to spare the state from the costs of the bills.

There’s no doubt that the two bills are part of a national trend seeking to restrict libraries. Eight other states have bills similar to North Dakota’s this year. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of last year there were 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources, according to the American Library Association. There were 1,651 book titles targeted last year, up from 1,597 in 2021.

According to Pen America, 41% of the books banned throughout the 2021-22 school year contained LGBTQ themes.

Burgum should support our public libraries and librarians by vetoing both bills. Parents should be responsible for what their children read. The state shouldn’t take that responsibility out of their hands.