Tribune editorial: Burgum needs to declare a mask mandate

If people don’t wear masks, use sanitizer and observe social distancing the number of cases will increase. There is a financial impact attached to not wearing masks. Higher positivity rates mean higher costs for testing for health care facilities; higher risk levels result in lower capacity levels for restaurants and events (if they aren’t canceled), and additional costs to businesses.

The best way to boost the economy involves stopping the spread of COVID-19. We have known from early in the pandemic what steps the public can take to reduce the spread. Burgum has relied on voluntary compliance, but that approach has failed. While there will be pushback to a statewide mandate, strong leadership can counter it.

The Tribune editorial board isn’t advocating Draconian measures, but businesses and offices should be expected to enforce a mask mandate and social distancing. Violators could face a fine that increases with the number of violations.

Costco announced this week that it was tightening its mask policy. Starting Monday, everyone entering the store age 2 or older must wear a mask or face shield. Many national chains have adopted mask rules. The Republican governors of Iowa, Utah and Ohio are adopting some form of mask mandates.