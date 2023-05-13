One of the initiatives during the just-concluded legislative session that didn’t get a lot of attention was an effort to reduce government red tape.

Gov. Doug Burgum appointed the Red Tape Reduction Working Group with representatives from 35 state agencies. They began their work in November and came up with 500 ideas which they trimmed to 400.

Burgum ended up signing 50 bills related to the effort. The governor said the legislation eliminated “unnecessary, duplicate and burdensome” red tape. The legislation hopefully will make it easier for the public to deal with state government.

Two examples of the legislation are House Bills 1080 and 1060.

House Bill 1080 allows vehicle owners to keep their registration on electronic devices. For many that will provide easier access to registration. House Bill 1060 allows the purchase of overweight and oversize vehicle permits for a 30-day period instead of the present single-trip permits.

These may seem like minor changes, but when you consider there were 50 bills cutting red tape it adds up to relief for the public. The working group will meet this month to review the legislation and see if other bills passed during the session met the goal. The group likely will launch a second effort this summer to identify more ways to reduce red tape. And it also wants to get the public and business community more involved in the attempt.

It’s a common complaint by members of the public that they often must jump through too many hoops to get a license, permit or permission from state government. It’s also frustrating for state officials who have to go through time-consuming processes.

Even before this legislative session officials had been working to streamline government. For example, you can now go online to make an appointment to renew or get a driver’s license. Instead of waiting in line you can go at your appointed time and get service without a wait.

Landowners can now post their land electronically, a step taken during a previous legislative session.

We shouldn’t confuse eliminating red tape with removing safeguards we have in place in government. As Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen explained to The Forum the elimination of the Business Incentive Accountability program: “This repeal was in no way a reduction of accountability, but rather a modernization of the law to move to a more updated reporting metric and reduce busywork for staff.”

While it’s important to get rid of unnecessary red tape we should never lose sight of the importance of safeguards in government. The Burgum administration appears to have both in mind as it moves to make state government more efficient.