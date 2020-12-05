Tribune editorial: Burgum budget a good outline for session

Some of that’s probably exaggerated, but all involved know the session will go smoother if they can avoid another fight reminiscent of District 8. Burgum’s efforts to get Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, out of the Legislature failed, which means he has to work with him and others to heal hard feelings.

Delzer has been critical of bonding, explaining his reluctance because it’s “making people in the future pay for something you want today.” Burgum argues the state’s well-positioned for bonding with low interest rates and money through the Legacy Fund.

The Tribune editorial board believes it’s important for the Legislature to adopt a bonding proposal to tackle key infrastructure needs.

There are other major issues the Legislature must resolve that Burgum addresses in his budget. He’s proposing $260 million for the North Dakota Health Department with $95 million to deal with the pandemic. A lot of the money would go for COVID-19 testing.

He wants $72 million devoted to performance-based raises for state employees.